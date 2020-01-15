Fitness Model Ainsley Rodriguez Strengthens Her Glutes While Wearing A Sports Bra & Skintight Leggings

The fitness model did a lower body workout in her latest Instagram post.

On Wednesday, January 15, Ainsley Rodriguez provided her 1.9 million Instagram followers with some fitness inspiration. The fitness model uploaded a post that consists of a series of brief videos, filmed in what appears to be a living room, that shows her doing an intensive glute workout.

The first video begins with the brunette beauty taking a sip from a can of the energy drink Reign Body Fuel and smiling brightly. She then proceeded to position herself on her hands and knees on a purple yoga mat and did leg lifts with a resistance band. She is later seen holding and kissing her adorable dog. In the following clip, Ainsley faced away from the camera and did some side leg raises. The social media sensation continued her workout by doing more leg lifts, as well as a glute bridge. The final clip consists of Ainsley pressing her palms onto the mat and lifting up her knees, while moving her feet back and forth.

Throughout the videos, the personal trainer flaunted her fit physique in a gray halter sports bra and a pair of purple leggings. The skintight workout gear put her incredible cleavage, toned midsection, and sculpted hips on full display, much to the delight of her audience. The 28-year-old accessorized the sporty look with a delicate necklace, stud earrings, and numerous bracelets.

The raven-haired beauty pulled back her long locks in a high ponytail and opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup to enhance her already gorgeous features. The stunning application included glowing highlighter, sculpted eyebrows, and voluminous lashes. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted black.

In the caption, the model noted that while the at-home exercises could be considered a full workout, they can also be done as a warmup prior to heading off to the gym. She also proceeded to provide additional advertisement for Reign Body Fuel by stating the drink gives her additional energy while training.

Many of Ainsley’s admirers flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments.

“BEAUTIFUL MY GODDESS,” gushed a passionate fan, adding a string of heart-eye and purple heart emoji to the comment.

“Ainsley you’re simply wonderful,” added a different follower.

“Your physique is amazingly beautiful,” said another commenter.

“Truly a queen,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Ainsley engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

The post has been liked over 3,000 times since it was shared.