Lori Harvey And Future Further Ignite Dating Rumors With PDA-Filled Instagram Posts

Lori Harvey and Future recently posted photos of their time together during her 23rd birthday.

The model and Instagram influencer has been sharing stunning photos and videos on her Instagram account to commence her special day. Harvey rounded up all of her famous gal pals, including Jordyn Woods, Normani and Ryan Destiny.

In addition to bringing her girls on the trip, Good Housekeeping, reports that Harvey also invited her rumored boyfriend, Future, along for the trip. While the rapper has been rumored to be Harvey’s new leading man for a number of weeks, they further sparked rumors after a photo appeared on her Instagram Stories. Harvey shared footage from her birthday party, which took place near a pool outside of their vacation spot. The daughter of Steve Harvey is seen wearing a multi-colored dress that covers her entire body. She also has her hair styled in a sleek bun as she smiles for the camera. Future is seen alongside Harvey with his arms wrapped around her. The “Last Name” rapper is wearing a casual shirt and jeans as he also beams at the camera.

The Instagram story was reposted on The Shade Room’s Instagram page. The outlet pointed out how happy the alleged couple looked at the party together. Several of its fans agreed, and expressed their views on the relationship in the comments section of the post.

“All smiles! This is like the rare Kanye smiling photos,” one follower said of the couple.

“He love it there,” another fan joked.

“He smiles like that before he gets his girlfriends/ baby mamas pregnant,” another follower said.

“They toxic… but cute,” another commenter chimed in.

GH reports that Future has also done some posting on his own Instagram page. The rapper recently shared a photo of him and Harvey canoodling in a pool together. Harvey is once again smiling as she sits at the edge of the pool, while Future has his back to the camera.

If Harvey and Future are together, this wouldn’t be the first high-profile relationship for either one of them. Future shares a son with singer Ciara, and has been romantically linked to notable names like Larsa Pippen and Blac Chyna. On Harvey’s end, she was linked to Sean “Diddy” Combs during the summer of 2019. The pair have reportedly split since their short affair. Prior to Diddy, Harvey was reportedly dating his son, Justin Combs. She has also been linked to singer Trey Songz in the past.