Australian Model Madi Edwards Sizzles In Cheeky Orange One-Piece

Madi Edwards gave her 707,000 Instagram followers something to talk about today when she shared an eye-popping new photo that sent temperatures soaring on her feed.

The sizzling snap was posted on Wednesday and saw the Australian model relaxing outside underneath the shade. The camera was positioned above the 24-year-old, who stared back at it with a sultry gaze as she stretched across a plush white lounge chair.

There was no view of a beach or pool in the steamy new addition to Madi’s Instagram feed, but the babe was still dressed for a day out by the water. She looked smoking hot in a sexy swimsuit from Tiger Mist that did nothing but favors for her killer curves, driving her fans absolutely wild.

Madi sizzled in a skimpy one-piece from the Australian-based brand that left little to the imagination. The garment boasted a bold neon orange color that alone was enough to turn a few heads — though it appeared that the blond bombshell’s skin-baring display had already done the job.

Madi’s swimwear featured thick shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms and a plunging neckline that left an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight. A silver ring detail fell right in the middle of her chest to create a slight ruching on the cups, drawing further attention to the stunner’s busty display.

A large cutout fell right in the middle of the model’s torso, treating fans to a look at her flat midsection and abs. It also had a unique strap that wrapped high up around her hips to accentuate her trim waist.

Meanwhile, the lower half of Madi’s swimwear was equally-as flattering for the babe’s curvaceous physique. Its daringly high-cut and cheeky design gave fans a good look at the social media sensation’s pert derriere, as well as her sculpted thighs.

Madi accessorized her barely-there ensemble with a dainty necklace stack that added just the right amount of bling. She wore her platinum tresses down in perfect waves and sported a striped bandana on top of her head. The Aussie beauty also rocked a full face of makeup that included a glossy lip, pink blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans wasted no time in making use of the like and comment features on the Instagram hottie’s new post. It has been double tapped over 2,500 times after just 30 minutes of going live — and that number still continues to grow. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for Madi’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Omg sooooo dreamy,” one person wrote.

Another said that Madi was “flawless.”

“GIRLLLL!!! YOU ARE SLAYING!!!” commented a third enthusiastic fan.

Madi often dazzles her followers with gorgeous, skin-baring looks. Another recent addition to her page saw her on the beach rocking a see-through white dress that hugged her curves in all of the right ways. The ensemble proved popular with her fans, who awarded it more than 12,000 likes.