Ryan Edwards Wife Mackenzie Edwards Reveals Why She Didn’t Share Pregnancy Photos On Social Media

Teen Mom OG dad Ryan Edwards and his wife Mackenzie Edwards welcomed their baby girl, Stella Rhea, on New Year’s Day. Although Mackenzie had shared an ultrasound photo to Instagram back in July, she didn’t share any other pregnancy updates to social media. Now, the mom-of-three is opening up and revealing why she decided to keep her pregnancy off social media and the answer is heartbreaking.

On Tuesday, Mackenzie shared a few photos to Instagram which showed her son Hudson, from a previous relationship, along with Bentley, Ryan’s son who he shares with Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout. The photos showed the stepbrothers being playful and Mackenzie and Ryan’s son, Jagger, even makes an appearance in one of the photos.

With the photos, Mackenzie revealed that she planned on being thankful for “little things” writing, “Let them be little! One day we are going to miss the laughter through the house, the jumping on the couch (maybe lol) and all of the little things we take for granted.”

The post had received over 24,000 likes from Mackenzie’s followers as well as plenty of supportive comments. However, some of the comments also posed some questions to Mackenzie and she actually responded to some.

One commenter asked Mackenzie why she didn’t share any photos during her pregnancy. Another commenter suggested that she had “sold the rights” to TM (possibly referring to Teen Mom, the show that both Mackenzie and Ryan appear on) in order to get a baby bonus. However, Mackenzie chimed in and explained that she didn’t even know what a “baby bonus” was and said she didn’t sell any rights to TM.

Mackenzie then revealed the reason she hadn’t shared any updates about her pregnancy on social media writing, “To be really honest, most of the comments on my pictures are ridiculously mean especially about how I look and how much weight I gain and how ugly I am or how I’m a terrible mother/wife.. I really can’t ever win. I didn’t want to surround myself/deal with that while being pregnant.”

It’s a shame that Mackenzie didn’t feel comfortable sharing any photos of her pregnancy, but it sounds like she chose to focus on herself and her baby during the pregnancy and not expose herself to any potential negativity.

Most recently, Mackenzie had to fire back on social media after some negative comments about her daughter’s name popped up in the comments section of her family photo.