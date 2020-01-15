Fitness Model Jen Selter Works On Her Legs And Glutes In Motivational New Video

Jen Selter shared a new post to her Instagram feed to motivate her 12.8 million fans to get up and moving in 2020. On Tuesday, January 14, the American fitness model took to the popular social media platform to upload an inspirational video of herself working out, which she paired with a caption about her personal tips for getting started.

In the clip, Selter can be seen engaging in a series of different exercises at a gym. According to the geotag she added to her post, the fitness icon is at the American Copper Buildings, a dual-tower residential skyscraper in Manhattan in New York City.

The model is wearing a teal two-piece workout set that showcases her killer figure. On her lower body, Selter has on a stylish sports bra that includes two thick straps that go over her shoulders and a straight-cut bodice that presses against her chest. The top also has a lower band below the bodice that creates a cut out on her sternum, putting quite a bit of Selter’s underboob on display. A similar gap is also visible on her back.

Selter teamed her sports bra with a pair of matching yoga pants that sit just above her bellybutton, leaving her taut abs in full evidence. The leggings clings to the model’s lower body tightly, helping showcase her famous booty and insane legs. As one of the tags she added to her video reveals, her workout set is from Alo Yoga.

Throughout the video, Selter does a series of exercises that focus on different parts of her body, particularly her quads and glutes. Her workouts range from running on a treadmill, lunging and squatting. Toward the end of the clip, Selter is seen with a bottle in her hand. Given that she also tagged BlendJet on her post, it is safe to assume Selter is drinking one of their smoothies.

In her caption, Selter told her followers that she believes short-term goals work best over long-term goal.

The video proved to be popular with her following. In under a day of going live, the post has been seen more than 159,000 times, garnering upwards of 23,000 likes and over 360 comments. Users of the social media platform used this opportunity to shower her with compliments and to engage with her caption.

“Jen is [red heart emoji],” one user replied.

“Yessss love the @aloyoga outfit sistahhh,” chimed in another user, trailing the comment with a couple of heart-eyes emoji.

“Thanks for the motivation giiiiirl,” a third user added, including hands raised and red heart emoji at the end of the message.