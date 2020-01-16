La La Anthony Swaps Her Glam Looks For Tough Garb As A Brooklyn Bae

La La Anthony probably adores wearing ostrich feathers, exaggerated shoulder pads, and sky-high slits for fashion’s sake, but the 38-year-old stunner is a Brooklyn bae at heart. In her most recent Instagram update on Wednesday, the Power star rocked a tough-looking ensemble that was neither sexy nor glamorous, but that was definitely the right way to fit in when making the borough your stomping ground.

For the social media post, La La rocked a brown-colored, slightly weathered leather jacket with a front zipper, a white tank top showing a hint of cleavage, and a pair of khaki pants that featured tight cuffs around her ankles. As for her feet? They were firmly planted into brand new, tan-colored work boots that were untied and partially unlaced.

Her hair was held away from her face, thanks to perfectly braided cornrows. Although La La was dressed down, she still rocked a full face of makeup, including darkened and groomed eyebrows, brown and pink eyeshadow, black mascara, black eyeliner, nude-colored lipstick, contouring, and a bit of blush.

The proud New Yorker’s long nails had been filed into coffin shapes. For a bit of bling, she wore a delicate gold necklace.

While wearing this mostly tough-looking garb, La La appeared in two pictures that made up her telling social media post.

In the first image, she rested one hand on her face while the other was placed between her legs. As La La wore her leather jacket off her shoulders and sliding down her arms, she looked out into the distance. She posed while sitting outside on a cement slab — a convenient flat surface that had been placed in front of a large, tenement-style building that was likely divided into multiple apartments, one on top of the other. Most of the windows showed that lights were on inside most of the flats, indicating that people were home, probably winding down after work and school since the sky was black.

In the second image, La La looked off in the opposite direction from which she was looking in the first photo. She seemed to be peering down and away from the camera while continuing to hold a nearly identical pose to the one she established in the initial shot.

La La’s 9.9 million Instagram admirers were immediately enthralled by her atypical fashion statement. Nearly 80,000 followers pressed “like” on the social media update while more than 825 fans offered comments within two hours of the post going live.

Some showed how they felt via emoji — including red heart-eye faces, clapping hands, fire, and red hearts — while many others put their thoughts into words.

“Obsessed with you!!!! (In a good way),” stated one follower, who added a smiley face, three red heart-eye faces, red hearts, and three fire emoji.

“Real thugs!!!” remarked a second admirer.

“Oh nah sis u in the hood haaaaaa.! Pulling’ up on you HAAAAAA!” exclaimed a third fan, who added four crying-laughing emoji.

“Ooo yesssss please Let me borrow that entire outfit,” said a fourth follower, who added a red heart-eye face emoji.