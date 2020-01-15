‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Finalizes The Purchase Of Her New House

Stassi Schroeder is a homeowner.

During her girls trip to Utah with her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, including Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, and Brittany Cartwright, the longtime reality star and New York Times Bestselling author was seen in a meeting with a woman who aided her as she signed the final documents to purchase the house she and fiancé Beau Clark will soon move into.

On January 15, Kent shared a photo of Schroeder and the woman on her Instagram Stories and told her fans and followers that Schroeder was “finalizing the purchase of her home” before adding that she was proud of all of her friends. Then, shortly after Kent’s photo was shared, Schroeder reposted the image on her own account for her online audience to see.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules well know, Schroeder and Clark are following in the footsteps of their co-stars, including Jax Taylor, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Kristen Doute, and Scheana Marie, all of whom purchased their own first homes in 2019.

Throughout the first couple of episodes of Season 8, fans have seen the many new homes of the series’ cast, most of whom live very to one another in the Valley Village area of Los Angeles.

Although Schroeder and Clark have stayed mum on the location of their new home thus far, they did share a couple of sneak peeks with their Instagram audience over the past several weeks. In one, Schroeder was seen speaking about being in escrow while showcasing a photo of the Hollywood sign from the bottom of the hill. Then, in another post, the view from Schroeder’s home seemed to suggest that her new place was somewhere in the hills of Hollywood.

While Schroeder and Clark certainly have a lot going on as they prepare to move into their new Los Angeles home and walk down the aisle in Rome, Italy, a Vanderpump Rules spinoff, or special, likely isn’t in the cards for the two of them.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schroeder opened up about the idea of a spinoff or wedding special during an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this month and said that because she didn’t want her family to be exposed, she wasn’t so sure she would agree to star in a show of her own.

“At least on Vanderpump Rules I can rely on my friends to act up, you know what I mean, if it’s wedding special,” she explained.