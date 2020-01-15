Instagram Bombshell Lyna Perez Lets It All Hang Out In White See-Through Robe

Lyna Perez held nothing back as she donned a see-through robe in her most recent photo update. The Instagram bombshell uploaded the shots to her feed on Wednesday afternoon.

In the racy snaps, Lyna shows off her curves while going braless underneath of a sheer, white robe. The garment was completely see-through and left little to the imagination of her fans while exposing her bare chest underneath.

The brunette beauty posed with the robe gaping open. She flaunted her ample cleavage and flat tummy as she sported the thin robe, which featured lace detailing on the sleeves and collar.

Lyna’s long, brown hair was parted down the center and styled in sleek, straight strands that engulfed her shoulders. In the first photo she served up a sultry stare into the camera as she brushed her fingers through her locks. The second shot featured the model looking away from the camera with a bit of a smirk on her face.

Lyna donned a full face of makeup in the pictures, rocking defined eyebrows, thick lashes, a bronzed eye shadow, and black eyeliner. She added a shimmering highlighter on her forehead nose and cheeks, as well as pink blush and a light pink lipstick on her plump pout to complete the glam look.

In the background of the photo some outdoor furniture, green shrubbery, and wooden double doors are visible.

Of course, many of Lyna’s more than 4 million followers were worked into a frenzy over the snaps, clicking the like button over 65,000 times while leaving more than 3,300 comments in the first hour after she published the shots to her account.

“There’s literally no one hotter and prettier than you,” one of Lyna’s fans wrote in the comments section.

“I swear u one of the most beautiful woman in da world,” another comment read.

“Amazingly beautiful you are the pick of the litter!” a third social media user gushed.

“Wow so gorgeous and charming darling. Love you so much honey,” a fourth follower remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lyna often stuns her fans with her revealing photos. Just days before her see-through robe shots, the model got pulses racing in a barely-there pink string bikini.

The bikini showcased all of the model’s enviable curves, as well as some of her tattoos while she strutted her stuff on the street as the photo was snapped.

That post also proved to be a popular one among Lyna Perez’s fans. To date, the picture has earned more than 141,000 likes and over 2,900 comments for the social media sensation.