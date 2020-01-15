United States Virgin Islands Sues Jeffrey Epstein’s Estate Over His Alleged Sexual Abuse Of Girls On Its Soil

Epstein bought Little St. James in 1998 'as the perfect hideaway for trafficking young women and underage girls for sexual servitude,' the suit claims.

The government of the United States Virgin Islands (USVI) is suing the estate of Jeffrey Epstein for his activities on property he owned in the island archipelago, which allegedly included the trafficking and sexual abuse of underage girls, CNBC reports.

Epstein, the convicted sex offender and wealthy financier who hobnobbed with some of the world’s most powerful men, including Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew, owned two private islands near St. Thomas, Little St. James and Great St. James. The two spits of land are located about two miles away from the main island, and Epstein allegedly used the islands’ remoteness and privacy to carry out his criminal enterprise.

That criminal enterprise allegedly included “the sexual molestation and exploitation of numerous girls,” USVI Attorney General Denise George said in a lawsuit filed Wednesday.

Those girls, according to the lawsuit, ranged in age from 12 to 17, and they were were “deceptively lured” to the islands “with money and promises of employment, career opportunities and school assistance,” the suit claims. There, Epstein and other abusers “participated in sexual acts of rape and abuse of minors,” the suit claims.

Further, the suit claims that victims then were forced “to recruit others to perform services and engage in sexual acts — a trafficking pyramid scheme.”

skeeze / Pixabay

Named as co-defendants in the lawsuit, along with Epstein’s estate, are several Epstein-controlled companies, and unidentified “John and Jane Does” who allegedly facilitated and participated in sexual abuse of underage girls.

Epstein purchased Little St. James in 1998. The suit describes the island as “the perfect hideway for trafficking young women and underage girels for sexual servitude, child abuse and sexual assault.” However, within sight of the island is the larger Great St. Island; the suit alleges that Epstein used a third-party “straw purchaser” to buy the island, for $20 million, so that no one else could own it, and thus might be able to catch a glimpse of what was going on at Epstein’s other island.

One alleged victim is believed to have attempted to escape the smaller island and swim away. Epstein and unidentified co-conspirators allegedly formed a search party and found the girl, and then confiscated her passport. Another victim also tried to swim away; Epstein allegedly threatened her with “physical restraint” if she tried to escape again.

The two islands are believed to be worth approximately $86 million, while the remainder of Epstein’s estate is estimated to be worth around $575 million.

It remains unclear, as of this writing, what specific damages the USVI suit is seeking.