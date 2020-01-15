‘Playboy’ Model Rachel Cook Goes Topless On The Cover Of ‘WTVR’ Magazine

The model left little to the imagination on the magazine's cover.

On January 15, American model Rachel Cook celebrated the launch of the third issue of her digital adult magazine, WTVR, by sharing its cover and featured images on her personal Instagram account.

The magazine cover, shot by professional photographer Robert Voltaire, shows the former Playboy model posing outside with pine trees in the blurred background. She stood, with her shoulders back, on snow-covered ground, as she gazed seductively into the camera.

Rachel left little to the imagination by opting to go topless. The photo, however, has been edited to censored her nipples. Regardless, her incredible cleavage and toned midsection were put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. The Instagram influencer sported an unzipped snow jacket and a pair of ski goggles on the top of her head. The 25-year-old, who shaved her head in November, rocked a blond wig with bangs. She enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a minimal amount of makeup, an application that included glowing highlighter, sculpted eyebrows, and a light coat of mascara.

The following slide consists of two photos, one shot in black-and-white and the other in color. The first picture shows the model Alexis Rupp posing in a bedroom, wearing revealing white lingerie. In the subsequent snap, Rachel sizzled in a sheer chemise, as she laid on a bed with a red floral duvet. A full length mirror had been placed behind her, allowing fans to get a full view of her perky derriere. The social media sensation also wore black thigh-high stockings with lace detailing, that accentuated her long, lean legs.

In the caption, the model encouraged fans to subscribe to the magazine’s Patreon account. She stated that those who decide to purchase the subscription will receive exclusive photos and articles. Rachel also expressed gratitude to the members of her team.

Many of Rachel’s admirers took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“You are very beautiful,” gushed a fan.

“‘Perfection’ in the dictionary has your photo attached to it,” added a different devotee.

“Real life goddess in the flesh,” chimed in a third commenter.

S0me fans also flocked to the comments section to congratulate Rachel on being able to both model for and curate the new magazine.

“Love [that] you’re doing your own thing and have control!! Wishing you the best of luck,” wrote one Instagram user.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 55,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the model has shown off her flawless figure on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload racy content that pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines.