Former ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Has Reportedly Not Yet Filed Divorce Papers

Fans of former Teen Mom 2 fans Jenelle Evans were shocked early Wednesday morning when reports that the mom-of-three was spotted out and about Nashville, Tennessee with David Eason on Tuesday started circulating. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the outing came just one day after Jenelle reportedly dropped the restraining order request against her estranged husband. Now, an eyewitness is speaking out to Radar Online about the outing. The report also reveals whether or not the former reality show star has yet filed for divorce from David.

“They both seemed just like one happy family. David had his arm around her and they were just taking a stroll downtown,” the eyewitness dished to the site.

The Nashville outing was the first that David visited with his 2-year-old daughter, Ensley, who he shares with Jenelle. The restraining order, which Jenelle filed for in Tennessee back in November 2019, was reportedly dropped per her request on Monday morning.

With news that David and Jenelle were out and about co-parenting with one another, some may wonder what that means for the divorce that Jenelle had said she intended on filing. Back in October 2019, Jenelle took to social media to announce that she had left David after two years of marriage. She also revealed that she had “filed papers” to start the process of ending her marriage. Upon moving to Nashville, Tennessee, she filed for the restraining order which was extended a few times before being dropped completely.

According to Radar Online, there is no pending divorce between Jenelle Evans and David Eason in neither New Hanover County in North Carolina or Columbus County in North Carolina. Of course, this doesn’t necessarily mean that Jenelle doesn’t intend on filing for divorce in the future. She has yet to speak out about being out with David Eason and their daughter.

She did, however, share a photo of herself in Nashville in the same outfit that she was wearing when she was spotted out with her estranged husband and daughter.

With Jenelle staying quiet about her personal life, fans are left to only speculate what could be going on with the former Teen Mom 2 star. For now, it appears that she is trying to co-parent with David. TMZ reports that a source says the divorce will still happen, but that Jenelle wants to “remain civil” with David in regards to co-parenting their daughter who will turn 3-years-old later this month.