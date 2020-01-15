Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Sizzling Body In Yellow Bikini On A Yacht

If anyone knows about bouncing back quickly from a pregnancy, it’s Kourtney Kardashian. The mother of three has proven time and again that she can keep her body in the best shape possible. In a new post on the Instagram account for her lifestyle brand, Poosh, Kourtney looked better than ever in a minuscule gold bikini. In the caption of the post, the brand teased the reality star’s tips for working on a post-pregnancy body.

The photo showed Kourtney hanging out on the side railing of a yacht as it floated in dark blue waters. In the distance, stunning mountains could be seen. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny afternoon with few clouds, as the sky was beginning to turn a light pink color. Golden rays beamed down on Kourtney’s body as she looked ready to soak up every last bit of light.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star rocked a tiny, triangle-shaped yellow bikini that just barely covered her busty chest. Kourtney’s ample cleavage spilled out at the center, while a bit of underboob was also on display.

Kourtney’s flat, toned abs were fully exposed between the top and a matching, low-rise bikini bottom that was just barely visible. The sides of the bikini featured only two thin strings that sat high on Kourtney’s hips and hugged her hourglass figure. Meanwhile, her shapely thighs and long, lean legs were on show.

The rest of Kourtney’s look was kept natural with no accessories or makeup, though she hardly needed any with her natural beauty. Kourtney’s long, black hair was soaking wet and slicked back behind her head.

Kourtney crossed her legs in front of her, which further emphasized her curves. She rested her arms on the rails beside her and stared at the camera with a slight smile.

Poosh’s post garnered more than 32,000 likes and just under 200 comments in three hours, proving to be a hit with Kourtney’s fans. Many of the brand’s followers left praise for Kourtney’s flawless physique in the comments section.

“Kourtney looks AMAZING!” one fan said.

“Beautiful, strong, glowing body! You are so inspiring Kourt!” another user added with a praise emoji and a crown.

“This is mom goals right here. you sure have been pooshing yourself in the gym!” wrote a third follower.

Kourtney also shared the photo to her personal Instagram account, where it garnered more than 124,000 likes and counting in minutes.

Earlier this week, Kourtney drew even more attention to her Instagram feed when she shared a photo of herself rocking a strapless, gold dress. That post garnered more than 1 million likes.