Larsa Pippen Flaunts Killer Curves In A Tight Mini Dress

Reality television star Larsa Pippen is fearless when it comes to flaunting her bodacious curves, and her latest social media update is no different. In the snap, which Larsa shared with her 1.8 million Instagram followers, she rocked a skimpy mini dress that put her curvaceous physique on full display.

In the snap, Larsa posed beside a luxurious-looking wood and glass stair rail. A large painting with tones of beige and blue was visible behind her, and she rocked some serious attitude in the update. The mini dress she donned was simple, with a straight neckline that exposed just a hint of cleavage, and spaghetti straps that stretched over her shoulders. The dress was a basic gray shade, and clung to Larsa’s curves before ending at mid-thigh. The snap was cropped at her thighs, so her full legs weren’t on display, but fans could still see how the ensemble showcased her assets.

Despite being indoors, Larsa added a pair of sunglasses to accessorize, as well as a pair of subtle earrings. Her long locks were styled in tousled waves and pulled up into a half-up style. She rested one hand on the railing beside her while the other went to her hair, toying with some strands.

Her makeup in the snap looked natural, with a soft nude shade on her lips. Her sunglasses obscured her eyes, so fans couldn’t see whether she had on a bold eye makeup look, but her skin was flawless in the snap. In the caption of the post, Larsa made sure to tag the retailer PrettyLittleThing, where the dress came from.

The curvaceous reality star’s fans couldn’t get enough of her bombshell body, and the post racked up over 2,600 likes within just 20 minutes. Many of her followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the sizzling update.

“You make all your outfits look [fire emoji] it’s not them making you look cute @larsapippen quit looking so bomb,” one fan commented.

“Gorgeous,” another fan said, followed by a string of heart emoji.

“So hot girl,” one follower added.

Yet another fan couldn’t seem to find the right words, and simply commented “wow!” in response to the sizzling shot.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Larsa tantalized her Instagram followers with a sexy snap that flaunted even more of her curves. The beauty posed in a minuscule bikini that didn’t cover much. She kneeled in the sand in the skimpy swimsuit that emphasized her ample assets to perfection.