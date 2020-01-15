Abby Dowse Poses Seductively In Black Lingerie With Rhinestone Detail

Abby Dowse is setting fire to social media with another smoking hot new photo. As those who follow the stunner on Instagram know, basically nothing is off limits when it comes to scandalous outfits and the model regularly struts her stuff in some of the hottest ensembles that you could dream up. In the most recent photo that was shared for her nearly 2 million fans, the bombshell stunned in some seriously sexy lingerie.

In the gorgeous new post, the blond beauty struck a pose on her bed and was photographed from the thigh to just below her nose. The model left little to the imagination in a sexy black bra that was adorned with rhinestones, showing off her toned and tanned cleavage. Her chiseled abs were also visible in the image and she completed the look with a pair of matching black panties that also had rhinestones all over.

To accessorize the NSFW outfit, Dowse wore a few silver necklaces including one with a cross and another one with the letter “A” on it. She also rocked a pair of big, silver hoop earrings and wore her long locks down and curled in addition to a beautiful application of makeup that included foundation, highlighter, and pink gloss. In the caption, Dowse tagged retailer Fashion Nova, crediting them for the outfit.

The post has only been live on her page for a few short hours but it’s earned the blond bombshell a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 29,000 likes in addition to well over 600 comments. While many fans were quick to rave over her beautiful figure, countless others let her know that they wanted to purchase the same outfit. A few more were left speechless and opted to comment on the shot with emoji instead of words.

“Greatest woman of her generation Abby name to watch for, you look wonderful take care and stay happy,” one fan raved with a series of heart-eye emoji.

“Always a fantastic day when you spoil us with two in a day,” another gushed.

“So incredibly beautiful and gorgeous Absolutely irresistible,” a third wrote along with a series of flame emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Dowse stunned in another seriously sexy ensemble, that time in more lingerie. The smokeshow photographed herself from the waist-up, rocking a scandalous outfit that included a lacy red lingerie top that was sheer and barely covered her chest. It comes as no shock that the photo amassed over 56,000 likes.