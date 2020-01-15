‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Faith Makes A Desperate Call To Nick

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, January 15 shows Sharon telling Rey about her breast cancer while Faith snoops and accidentally finds out that her mother is ill. Plus, Lola gets jealous of a woman with Theo while Connor returns to The Grand Phoenix Hotel.

At Sharon’s (Sharon Case) house, she told Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) that she has breast cancer. Rey instantly understood Sharon’s recent distraction, and he asked to go with her to the next doctor’s appointment. Sharon teared up when she talked about her chances for survival, and Rey hugged her. Sharon insisted that she didn’t want to tell everybody about her diagnosis yet.

Later, Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) got home, and she asked if something was wrong. Rey told her he had a tough case, and then he left the room, so Faith asked Sharon. However, Sharon said that she was fine, and then Sharon went with Rey to get takeout. After everybody left, Faith snooped around, and she found details about Sharon’s doctor. In a panic, Faith called Nick (Joshua Morrow) and asked him to meet her at the Ranch. When Nick arrived, Faith revealed what she had found. They worried that Sharon had breast cancer.

Earlier at Crimson Lights, Nick questioned Chance (Donny Boaz) about his time with Adam (Mark Grossman) in Las Vegas. Chance played it off that they were in the same place at the same time, and Adam was Spyder then. Then Nick mentioned his concern about Abby (Melissa Ordway), and Chance promised not to hurt Nick’s sister. After that, Nick asked Chance to provide security for New Hope, and Chance agreed.

At The Grand Phoenix, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) wondered if Abby was upset that Chelsea is back with Adam. Abby told Chelsea to pick one brother and stick with her choice. Chelsea regretted that her happiness with Adam came at Nick’s expense. Then, she revealed that Connor (Judah Mackey) was coming to see the hotel and realize that it’s safe there. Adam and Connor showed up, and they explained to the little boy that the bad man who held them hostage is in jail.

Just then, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) arrived, and Abby explained the situation. They both agreed that they hoped Connor would be okay. Of course, that’s the only thing they all agree about. Then Chance came in, and he told Connor how brave he’d been. Chance also reassured the little boy that he’d been scared too, and Chance mentioned that he lives at the hotel, and everything is safe. Connor decided that he was okay with Chelsea working there after his visit. Phyllis chatted with Chance and offered him some work. When Abby came up, Phyllis told Chance she’d see him later.

Finally, at Society, Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) planned a work trip to San Francisco. Theo (Tyler Johnson) walked in alone with a woman, and Lola (Sasha Calle) noticed and got jealous, thinking Theo was on a date. Kyle noticed and asked Lola if she’d been jealous, and Lola denied it. The woman turned out to be a social media influencer. Later Kyle and Lola argued in the kitchen at the restaurant about Lola, always giving Theo a pass.