Arizona HOA Forces Orphaned Teenager Out Of His Grandparents’ Home In 55+ Community After His Parents Died

'I’ve stepped in things I find nicer than you people,' the boy's grandmother says of the HOA.

An orphaned teenager in Arizona is being forced out of his home by his grandparents’ homeowners association (HOA), which claims that housing the teen violates the community’s covenants that only people aged 55 and over can live there, Phoenix’ KNXV-TV reports.

Collin Clabaugh, 15, lost both of his parents within the span of a few weeks. His father Clay, committed suicide, and a couple of weeks later his mother, Bonnie, died due to unspecified reasons. Now orphaned, the teen had nowhere to go except to the home of his grandparents. The lad made the move from California to Prescott, Arizona, where his grandparents live, in the Gardens at Willow Creek community.

Unfortunately for Clabaugh and his grandparents, the community is a 55+ community, and its covenants require that no one under that age be allowed to live there.

Melodie Passmore, the lad’s grandmother, says that she wasn’t intending to flout her HOA’s rules when she took in her orphaned grandson.

“We didn’t plan this. We didn’t go out one day and say, ‘Hey, let’s have Clay kill himself, and let’s have Bonnie die, and we’ll take Collin in,'” she said.

Nevertheless, the HOA isn’t having the teen’s presence in the community. Passmore says she and her husband received a notice from the association telling them that the boy, or they, have to go.

They were told they have until June to leave.

Collin, for his part, thinks that the HOA could bend just a little considering his circumstances.

“It just seems so heartless that even though we’ve explained our whole situation, it has to be the rule that dictates everything, it can’t be someone’s life,” he said.

The HOA, however, doesn’t see things that way. In the letter it sent to the Passmores, the association says that all of the residents of the community need to be considered in its actions.

“The board must balance the interest of all parties involved, not just the Passmores,” the association said in the letter.

Further, the association told KNXV that allowing the orphaned boy to stay in the community, when its covenants require that only those over the age of 55 can live there, could expose the HOA to legal action.

Stories of Homeowners Associations being punctilious about the rules, sometimes at the expense of sanity and common sense, often make the news. Usually, these disputes are about picayune matters such as flags or Christmas decorations, and not the future of an orphaned child.

As for the Passmores and their grandson, they say that they do, in fact, intend to leave the neighborhood, albeit on their own terms. And as for the HOA that’s forcing them out, Passmore didn’t mince words.

“I’ve stepped in things I find nicer than you people,” she said.