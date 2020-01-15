Sara Underwood Sizzles In Figure-Hugging Sweats And Skimpy Bandeau Top

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood tantalized her 9.3 million Instagram followers with a sizzling triple Instagram update recently. The picture showcased the “first snow of the year” in Washington, as she explained in her Instagram caption. Despite the chill, though, Sara still had plenty of skin on display in a sexy outfit.

In the first snap in the series, Sara stood at the front door of her cabin. The beauty rocked a pair of gray sweatpants with a white drawstring waist, and though the bottoms looked cozy, they still managed to show off Sara’s curves. She paired them with a simple white bandeau top that left her shoulders, toned stomach, and much of her chest on display. The straight neckline of the top meant that her cleavage wasn’t visible, but she still looked sizzling in the ensemble. She finished off the look with a pair of warm boots and a plaid long-sleeved button-down that was sliding down her arms. She held a cup of something warm in one hand while she braced the other on her hip.

Sara’s blond locks were pulled up in a messy style with some strands falling out to frame her face, and she smiled at the camera. The second snap was taken from further away, and it showcased the beauty of Sara’s surroundings. The blond bombshell was still visible in the shot, but the camera panned back to feature the snow-dusted, diamond-shaped cabin, which looked magical.

In the third and final slide in the post, the camera zoomed in on Sara again, and she turned her body so that her back was to the camera. The angle obscured her crop top, but showed off her pert derriere. The sweatpants were high-waisted and had small pockets on either butt cheek. Sara glanced back over her shoulder with a seductive look, allowing her plaid shirt to hang down and expose some of her bare skin.

Sara’s fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling update, and the post racked up over 30,000 likes within just one hour. Many of the fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the post, which was an advertisement for the online retailer Fashion Nova.

One fan loved the weather, and commented “snow makes everything look more magical!”

Another follower commented on Sara’s skimpy attire, and said “I appreciate you freezing your fingers off just for the shot.”

One fan simply said “you are beautiful.”

“Wow, it seems a fairy tale, and you the princess,” another follower added.

Sara frequently shares multi-picture updates with her fans so that they can appreciate her outfits from many angles. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Sara rocked a pair of ripped jeans and a crop top that showcased her curves. She shared two snap in the outfit that showcased her insane body while she posed with a payphone.