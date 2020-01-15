American Bombshell Analicia Chaves Shows Off Famous Booty In Barely-There Thong

Analicia Chaves shared a hot new update to her Instagram feed that has her 2.1 million fans going wild for her insane figure.

Early on Wednesday, January 15, the American model and influencer took to the popular social media platform to post a sweltering snapshot in which she shows off her famous backside.

In the photo, Chaves — who according to a previous Instagram post is of Cape Verdean descent — is posing indoors with her back to the onlooker in what looks to be a bathroom as she holds her phone in front of a mirror to snap the selfie, or belfie, how butt selfies are sometimes called.

Chaves is wearing an underwear set in solid black. She is rocking a top that looks like a sporty bra with thick straps that go over her shoulders. The tight fit of the top hugs her torso closely, putting her ample cleavage on display.

The brunette bombshell teamed her top with a pair of lingerie bottoms that sit high on her back. Its thong bottom barely covers anything at all, putting Chaves’s famous booty front and center.

Chaves tagged Booty King in her post, suggesting that she uses his services to aid with her workout in attempt to grow her posterior.

Chaves has her red dyed hair in a middle part and styled down in perfectly straight strands that fall all the way to her derriere. The model is also wearing a full face of makeup, consisting of a dark smoky eye complete with black liner and mascara, and a nude shade on her lips that balances out her eye makeup. Bronzer helps accentuate the structure of her face, particularly her high cheekbones.

Chaves is looking at her phone with intent eyes and lips slightly parted, displaying concentration and sex appeal at the same time.

The belfie proved to be a success with her loyal fans. Within half a day of going live, the photo has garnered more than 84,600 likes and upwards of 1,040 comments. Users of the social media app who are fans of the Instagram model took to the comments section to praise her physique and to express their admiration for Chaves.

“Jeeezzz girllll,” one user raved, trailing the message with a couple of fire emoji.

“You had enough electricity in [that] booty to jump-start the whole of New York City,” replied another fan, illustrating the comment with a peach and a squinting face with tongue out.

“Bootilicious,” a third user chimed in.

“The queen of everything,” yet another user added.