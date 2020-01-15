Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Wear Matching Face Masks In ‘Date Night’ Instagram Video

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra had some fun with face masks recently. In a TikTok clip posted to his Instagram page on Tuesday. Nick wore a sheet mask over half of his face as he and Priyanka settled in for a cozy “date night” indoors.

The video starts off with a close-up of a bottle of wine and two glasses on a table.

“Date night done right. Right babe?” the “Jealous” singer quipped before revealing that his wife of over a year is wearing a sheet mask as well. He then took a large sip of his wine before the clip faded to black.

“Right babe,” the former Quantico actress replied.

Besides the mask, which he called his “bro mask” in the caption, Nick had on a red hoodie while Priyanka looked comfy in a light blue loose-fitting sweater and what appeared to be a white blanket.

The video has accumulated more than 1 million likes since its upload and over 1,100 Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments, fans seemed tickled by the clip.

“Love it! You two are the bomb!” one fan wrote before adding a kissing face emoji to the comment.

“Omg you guys are so cute together,” a second commenter added. “Love you Nick!!”

One commenter asked Nick to reveal some details about the face mask.

“Okay but what face mask is that cause your skin stays glowing,” they wondered.

Another seemed to want to switch places with Priyanka.

“This is amazing but u should call me babe,” they said.

The Indian-born actress didn’t respond to the comment but she did write “lol” under her husband’s Instagram post.

Based on his Instagram posts, it looks like Nick and Priyanka went to the Golden Globes for their last date night. In a clip on his page, you can see him dressed in a black tux as he dipped Priyanka on the red carpet, a classic romantic gesture that made her smile. She wore an elegant off-the-shoulder bubble-gum pink gown by New-York based designer Cristina Ottaviano with sparkly jewelry from Bulgari.

It isn’t hard to see why Nick called her “beautiful” in the caption of the post.

Fans gushed over the clip in the comments section and it has been viewed over 4 million times since its upload over a week ago.

Priyanka and Nick also looked very much in love in a photo of them from New Year’s Eve which currently has 2 million likes on Instagram.