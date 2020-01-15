Jordyn Woods Relaxes In A Plunging Orange Bathing Suit & Unzipped Daisy Dukes On Vacation

Jordyn Woods showcased all of her enviable curves in a revealing bathing suit and some skimpy Daisy Dukes for her most recent Instagram upload. The model shared the photos with her fans on Wednesday afternoon.

In the sexy snaps, Jordan is seen in the plunging orange bathing suit and denim shorts. She added an orange and white long-sleeved shirt to the outfit, which she let fall off of her shoulder while serving up a sultry look for the camera. The ensemble flaunted her massive cleavage, toned arms, curvy hips, and long legs.

Kylie Jenner’s former best friend looked smoking hot in the photos as she posed in front of a gorgeous ocean scene. Jordyn accessorized the look with some gold hoop earrings, a bold bangle bracelet on her wrist, and a thick chain around her neck.

The model wore her long, dark hair pulled up on top of her head. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shots, including sculpted eyebrows, long lashes, and black eyeliner. She added to the application with a shimmering highlighter on her forehead and nose, and pink blush on her cheeks as she completed the look with a dark pink lipstick.

In the background of the photo, a beautiful blue sky can be seen, complete with dark fluffy clouds as the sun sets over the water.

Meanwhile, many of Jordyn’s over 11 million followers made short work of showing their support for the post. The photos earned the model more than 270,000 likes and over 1,700 comments in just the first hour after they were published to her feed.

“Jordyn you aint playing no games,” one of the curvy bombshell’s fans wrote in the comments section.

“Keep it coming regardless,” another follower stated.

“You Are such a Beautiful Young Woman and I applaud you for loving yourself, sending Positive vibez your way my love,” a third comment read.

“Why are you playing me like this Jordyn?” a fourth social media user quipped.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jordyn is currently on vacation with her gal pals, including Lori Harvey, Normani, and Ryan Destiny.

The group recently posted a photo together, featuring Jordyn in a skimpy brown bikini. All of the girls served up sassy looks for the camera as they flaunted their beach bodies in the stunning selfie.

That photo proved to be a popular upload among Jordyn Woods’ fans. That snap has now racked up more than 1.3 million likes and over 18,000 comments in the 20 hours since it was posted.