Yaslen Clemente Sizzles In Cheetah-Print Bikini While Showing Off Hula Hoop Moves

Latina hottie Yaslen Clemente took to her Instagram page today to post a sexy video of herself in a cheetah-print string bikini while showing off her insane hula hoop moves.

The 22-year-old model is known for her sculpted, curvy figure and big assets which she flaunted in her latest social media share. In the recent post, she started by dancing in front of the camera, her body inside the toy hoop. She then proceeded with showing off her hula hoop moves, hooping and turning around, flaunting her pert booty in the process.

The fitness bombshell wore a subtle layer of makeup that consisted of sculpted brows, thick lashes, and highlighter. She wore her straight, layered hair parted on one side and donned a tiny belly button ring as her accessory.

In the caption, Yaslen revealed that the song in the video is her new favorite, and tagged the singers Zion & Lennox in her post. While her hula hoop moves were in point, she shared with her fans that she was better at it years ago. While she usually credits her outfit sponsors by tagging them on the post, this time, Yaslen did not.

Yaslen’s new post proved popular in no time, racking up over 78,000 views in 18 hours of being live. Followers and fellow influencers flocked to the comments section of the post to compliment the model on her looks and incredible body. A few admirers had no words and just dropped a combination of emoji.

“Beautiful, amazing, stunning, sexy, beauty you are. I would love to get to know you all the way,” one fan commented, followed by a string of red heart emoji.

“I FAINTED AND HIT MY HEAD I NEED INSURANCE MONEY,” Yaslen’s supportive friend and fellow Miami model Natalia Garibotto wrote.

“Sis got skills!!!” a third Instagram user complimented Yaslen’s hula hoop moves.

“Okayyyy baby girl! I see you with the hip movements!!!” a fourth social media user added.

Yaslen has been regularly updating her 1.2 million followers on Instagram with sultry snapshots and videos of herself rocking skimpy lingerie sets or racy thong bikinis, and sometimes with body-hugging dresses. In a report by The Inquisitr, the Miami native posted a glamorous snap of herself wearing a sparkly long dress that hugged her every curve and flaunted ample cleavage for her admirers to see.

According to the report, the sexy number was a gift from the online retail giant, Fashion Nova. The previous post proved to be a big hit among Yaslen’s fans as it earned over 41,000 likes and more than 550 comments.