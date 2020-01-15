USA Ranks 15th On The List Of Best Countries For Women, Switzerland Ranks 1st

The gender-pay gap and lack of paid family leave put the US behind its European competitors.

The United States of America ranks 15th on the list of best countries in the world for women, well behind its European counterparts who almost exclusively occupy the top spots on the list, released by U.S. News & World Report. The gender-pay gap and lack of government-mandated, paid family leave help to put the U.S. behind many other developed nations when it comes to women.

The magazine surveyed thousands of women across the globe, asking about their perceptions about what their country offers in five key areas: human rights, gender equality, income equality, progress and safety. As such, that means that the ranking’s methodology is at-least in part based on subjective answers and not verifiable data.

As is often the case when the best, or happiest, or free-est countries are ranked, Scandinavian countries and other European countries take most of the top spots. And in the case of the best countries for women, this is no exception. The two top spots, Denmark and Sweden, are occupied by Scandinavian nations. The Netherlands is #3, followed by another Scandinavian country, Norway, at #4. Canada is the only North American country in the top ten, at #5, followed by Finland, Switzerland, New Zealand, and Australia. Austria takes the #10 spot.

The USA is five places down from Austria, just behind France at #14 and just ahead of Italy at #16.

Perhaps not unexpectedly, the bottom is filled out by African, Asian and Middle Eastern nations with sketchy human-rights and women’s-rights records. The bottom three are Myanmar (#71), Kazakhstan (#72), and Tunisia (#73).

So why is the USA in such a comparatively-low place? Good Morning America writer Katie Kindelan offers a couple of suggestions.

For example, the gender-pay gap is perceived as a bigger issue in the U.S. than it is in the countries that rank higher. In the U.S., Kindelan says, women earn 80 cents for every dollar men earn. In fields requiring a bachelor’s degree, women earn 74 cents on the dollar compared to men.

Similarly, the U.S.A. does not have government-mandated paid family leave, and is indeed the only country among 41 industrialized nations that doesn’t have it. And while some private employers offer paid family leave on their own, absent a government mandate, the practice is relatively rare: only 15 percent of private workers in the U.S. have access to paid family leave.

“Nordic nations… tend to have generous parental leave and childcare policies,” notes Deidre McPhillips, senior data editor at U.S. News & World Report.