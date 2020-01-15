Fitness Bombshell Katelyn Runck Puts Six-Pack Abs On Display In Skimpy Black Crop Top

Katelyn Runck showed off her gym-honed body in a sizzling outfit for a set of new Instagram snaps. The fitness bombshell shared the update with her fans on Wednesday.

In the gorgeous post, Katelyn reveals the results of all of her gym sessions while flaunting her six-pack abs in a black crop top. The tiny shirt boasted a low-cut neckline and metal buckle embellishments in the front.

The model added a pair of matching black lace pants that hugged her curves and gave fans a peek at her skin underneath. The ensemble showcased her toned arms, ample cleavage, flat tummy, curvy hips, and long legs as well.

Katelyn wore her long, dark brown hair parted in the middle and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and engulfed her shoulders.

She also rocked a full face of makeup. The application included defined eyebrows, long lashes, and black eyeliner. She added to the glam look with some pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a glossy pink lip color.

In the background of the shots a plain, white wall is visible, along with a beige high-backed chair and a window. In the caption, Katelyn told her fans to give someone their smile and revealed that her lace outfit was made by FashionNova.

Many of Katelyn’s over 1.9 million followers went wild for the upload, clicking the like button over 9,300 times while leaving more than 550 comments in the first hour after the shot went live on the network.

“You keep giving me a reason to love you,” one of the model’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Why are you so amazing that no one has the words to describe how truly brilliant you are. I am just speechless,” another adoring fan said.

“Amazing stunning outfit. Great design, color is spot on. Great work,” a third social media user declared.

“Your abs are great in shape. You are amazing at fitness,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the brunette bombshell got the pulses of her fans racing just one day before her black crop top snap when she posed in a red, white, and blue string bikini.

The model promoted BYLT sports drinks in the post, as she flaunted her chiseled curves in the barely-there bikini on the beach.

That post was a huge hit among Katelyn Rucnk’s fans, who wasted no time showing their love for the shot. It has collected more than 38,000 likes and nearly 1,300 comments for the Instagram hottie to date.