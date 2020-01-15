Instagram Model Laci Kay Somers Flashes Her Black Thong In Some Low-Hanging Blue Sweatpants

Laci Kay Somers looked like a total smokeshow in her most recent update. The hot Instagram model shared the photos with her fans on Wednesday afternoon.

In the sexy snaps, Laci flaunts all of her enviable curves in a pair of low-hanging blue sweatpants. The blond beauty gave fans a peek at her black thong underneath the bottoms, and showcased her toned arms, abundant cleavage, flat tummy, rock hard abs, and curvy hips in a matching black crop top with thin spaghetti straps.

Laci accessorized her look with a black beanie on her head, tan boots, and a phone up to her ear. She gave a sultry stare into the camera as she posed in front of a white car.

The model’s gray-blond hair was styled in long curls that rolled over her shoulder and down her back. She sported a full face of makeup for the shots, which included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. She added pink blush to bring out her cheekbones, and a light pink gloss on her plump pout to finish off the glam look.

In the background of the photo, an empty sidewalk and a calm street can be seen lined with cars, trees and other green foliage. In the caption of the snaps, Laci joked that she has “resting b*tch face.”

Of course, many of Laci’s over 10 million followers made quick work of showing their love for the photos. The shots earned more than 44,000 likes and over 1,100 comments from her admirers in less than an hour after they were published to the platform.

“I think your face is beautiful!!” one of Laci’s followers remarked in the comments section.

“You are truly awesome and sizzling sensation you are always beauty queen,” another person stated.

“In the second pic you look like A Boss Chick on your territory,” a third social media user wrote.

“You look absolutely gorgeous, flawless,stunning, beautiful with amazing curves that make me drool,” a fourth adoring fan commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Laci is known for showing off her hourglass figure for her fans. Just days before her black thong photo, the fan favorite model rocked Instagram in a purple string bikini as she prepared to play some video games. Laci held a controller in her hand and wore a headset over her ears while giving a flirty wink into the lens.

That upload proved to be wildly popular among Laci Kay Somers’ fans. To date, the photo has already racked up more than 252,000 likes and a whopping 6,638 comments for the busty beauty.