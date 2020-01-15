Donald Trump Jr. Shares Meme Making Fun Of ‘Less Diverse’ Democratic Nominee Field To Instagram

Donald Trump Jr., the oldest son of the president, shared a meme to his Instagram account on Wednesday morning that took aim at Tuesday night’s Democratic candidate debate participants. The photo that Trump Jr. shared made note of the lack of diversity in the array of candidates who made this latest debate and it compared them to a group from the Republican 2016 field. It just so happened that the meme poked some fun at the president in addition to the Democratic candidates.

Trump Jr. shared the photo to his Instagram page on Wednesday morning and it immediately generated a big response. He admitted that he couldn’t resist posting this one, specifically pointing out that his father’s “race” was referred to as “orange” in the photo.

In the top portion of the meme, the six Democratic candidates who qualified for Tuesday night’s debate were shown standing on the stage together. Over each candidate’s head was a block of text noting that they were each white.

The bottom half of the meme showed five candidates from the 2016 Republican field. In addition to Trump, the shot showed Marco Rubio, Ben Carson, Ted Cruz, and Jeb Bush.

The text boxes in that portion noted that Rubio is Cuban, Cruz is Cuban and Canadian, and Carson is Black. In addition to joking that Trump is “Orange,” it declared that Bush’s “race” was “Wood.”

The president’s eldest son has 2.3 million people following his Instagram page and it looks like they loved this meme. The photo amassed nearly 110,000 likes in the first three hours after Trump Jr. had initially uploaded it and almost 5,000 comments were posted in that time too.

“As his son, you are allowed!! Good sense of humor!!” praised one Trump fan.

“God bless the Donald and the Jr. for the laugh this morning thanks,” wrote another Trump family supporter.

A number of Trump Jr.’s fans pointed out that Elizabeth Warren has frequently talked about having Native American heritage. As the president’s supporters know, Trump has often referred to Warren as “Pocahontas” as a sarcastic nod to that. Quite a few people got a kick out of Bush being referenced to as wood as well.

“You’re hysterical Don! What a sense of humor,” declared another follower.

“As a tanning salon owner I’m just glad he appreciates a tan,” wrote someone else who embraced the president’s coloring.

The commentary was almost entirely supportive of Trump Jr. and his father, as is often the case with his Instagram posts. The president’s oldest son does have a history of sharing photos that he knows will cause a stir, as was the case with a recent shot that was related to Hillary Clinton.

Trump Jr. doesn’t typically share memes or photos that acknowledge digs at his own family. However, as he noted in this case, it seems that he just couldn’t resist this one that hit the Democratic field of candidates and poked a bit of fun at the president at the same time.