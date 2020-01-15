Cuban Model Cindy Prado Flaunts Incredible Cleavage & Toned Midsection In Plunging Crop Top

The model sizzled in her revealing ensemble while posing on a beach.

On Wednesday, January 15, Cuban model Cindy Prado shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 935,000 followers.

The photos were taken on a beautiful beach in Miami, Florida. While most of the world has been experiencing winter weather, Cindy looked like an absolute summer goddess. The model flaunted her fantastic figure in a paisley, off-the-shoulder crop top and matching maxi skirt from the clothing brand, Runaway. The plunging top put the Instagram influencer’s incredible cleavage and toned midsection on full display, much to the delight of her audience. She accessorized the feminine ensemble with layered necklaces, a pair of hoop earrings, numerous rings, and a delicate bracelet.

The blonde bombshell styled her long locks in tousled waves and opted to wear a full face of makeup to enhance her natural beauty. The glamorous application featured subtle contour, voluminous lashes, sculpted eyebrows, and nude lipstick. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a flattering candy apple red color.

Throughout the photoshoot, Cindy changed up her poses and expression. In the first image, the beauty sat in the sand with her hands on the ground. She altered her position for the following photo by sitting with her feet pointed forward. The social media sensation looked over her shoulder and gazed directly into the camera, as she played with a strand of her hair. The third and fourth pictures, taken from different angles, consist of Cindy walking on the shore. The final photo shows the stunner standing with her shoulders slightly hunched and her arms to her side, while she flirtatiously stuck out her tongue.

In the caption, the 27-year-old quoted lyrics from the song “Be My Baby” by The Ronettes. She also provided additional advertisement for Runaway.

Many of Cindy’s admirers flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments.

“GORGEOUS looking LADY,” gushed a passionate fan.

“Too much perfection,” added a different devotee.

“Beautiful as always and sexy,” chimed in a third Instagram user, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

Some followers, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it quickly racked up more than 7,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that the stunner has shown off her unbelievable body on Instagram. Recently, she uploaded a tantalizing picture, in which she wore a low-cut, cut-out blazer that left little to the imagination. That photo has been liked over 14,000 times since it was shared.