Fitness Trainer Kelsey Wells Shows Off Impressive Sumo Jump Squats In Strappy Black Sports Bra And Shorts

Kesley Wells, a fitness trainer with 2.6 million followers on Instagram, showed off her impressive athletic ability in the latest video on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a strappy black sports bra and matching shorts, the 29-year-old mother-of-one wowed fans with a series of sumo jump squats that flowed into a set of push-ups and mountain climbers. She repeated the circuit four more times with apparent ease before the video ended.

In the caption, Kelsey called the workout a “PWR HIIT Challenge,” likely because PWR is the name of her signature workout program where she puts a lot of emphasis on building strength and muscle tone.

She added that the circuit she completed in the video should be done for 30 seconds and then followed by 30 seconds of rest for 5-8 rounds. Kelsey also called it one of her favorite workouts and said that it’s designed to “get your heart pumping and body sweating!”

As of this writing the video has been viewed more than 85,000 times and close to 200 Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments section, fans seemed enthralled by Kelsey’s display of physical fitness.

“My body hurts just thinking about doing this,” one person wrote before adding two laughing emojis to their comment.

“Kelsey your sumo broad jump is one of my favorite things to watch! I try to channel you when I do them!” another added.

“You make it look easy and it’s nothing but,” a third commenter wrote.

“I’m sweating just watching you do this!” a fourth remarked.

Other fans speculated about how healthy her knees must be based on her awe-inspiring sumo jump squats.

Kelsey also received questions about her workout attire, specifically her sports bra, but she didn’t reveal where she’d acquired it.

Kelsey is no stranger to showing off her athletic prowess on Instagram. In a previous post, she performed pikes during which she positioned herself into a handstand and placed her legs on a large red resistance ball. She then pushed herself into an inverted “V” position and then lowered body down again.

This circuit included additional ab-focused exercises like knee tucks, oblique crunches, push-ups and more.

“Remember this is stability work and is NOT to be done for speed,” she advised in the caption. “Slow and controlled = winning.”

The upload proved popular with Kelsey’s fans. As of this writing, it has been viewed over 220,000 times and close to 350 Instagram users have commented on it.