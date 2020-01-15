Canadian Model Laurence Bedard Flaunts Her Insane Figure In Form-Fitting Corset Top & Denim Shorts

A new Instagram post by Canadian model Laurence Bedard is generating a lot of buzz among her followers. The blond bombshell uploaded a snap showing a relatively simple shot that was seemingly taken in her bedroom, but it appears that all eyes were drawn to her gorgeous look rather than the setting in the background.

Bedard shared the snap on Wednesday morning and her fans were quick to show their love for it. The 26-year-old model noted that she was wearing a top from the popular brand Pretty Little Thing and she added some cuffed denim shorts to complete the look.

The form-fitting black-and-white corset top had a low scoop front that showcased plenty of Bedard’s ample cleavage. The top grazed the waistband of her denim shorts and allowed followers to see just a hint of her midriff. In addition, the structured style and close fit of the corset allowed Bedard to flaunt her hourglass curves.

Bedard stood facing the camera, her legs seemingly crossed with one foot placed in front of the other. She had her hands down by her sides, a finger from each hand tugging slightly at both front pockets.

The Canadian bombshell wore her blond hair with a side part and had it swept back into a low bun or ponytail. Her blue eyes popped from the page and her flawless skin looked radiant in the stunning shot. She kept her makeup palette fairly soft and subtle, incorporating a dark eyeliner and pink lip color to accentuate her gorgeous features.

Many of Bedard’s ensembles allow her to show off her many tattoos and this one was no exception. Ink on her thighs, shoulders, and arms could all be seen with this outfit and stance and her fans clearly loved the sexy look.

In just the first hour after Bedard initially shared the sultry pose, nearly 25,000 of her 2.6 million followers had already liked it. More than 200 people quickly added comments during that initial timeframe as well.

“The most beautiful girl in the world and the biggest inspiration in my life,” praised one of Bedard’s fans.

“You are simply stunning!!” exclaimed an impressed follower.

“Very beautiful girl and picture. Beautiful tattoos” noted someone else.

“So sexy love your tattoos,” detailed yet another supporter of Bedard’s.

Bedard radiated confidence while wearing this PLT corset top and casual denim jeans and her fans absolutely loved it. This look may not have been quite as revealing as some of the Canadian model’s other recent social media posts, but it doesn’t look as if her fans minded at all.