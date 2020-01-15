Dua Lipa Gets Tattooed While Sporting A Full Fringe

Dua Lipa already has a few tattoos and has decided to get a new one.

The “Hotter Than Hell” songstress shared a new image to Instagram which was uploaded in black-and-white. Lipa sported her shoulder-length dark hair down and rocked a full fringe. She wore a white vest top with black pants and opted for black mascara. The singer didn’t apply any visible accessories and owned a casual look.

Lipa placed her arm on top of a pillow while she got another tattoo done. The artist inking the star leaned in towards her arm and paid close attention. The “Lost in Your Light” hitmaker appeared to be in a hotel room by the window. Around her were a lamp, curtains, a glass of wine, and a table where she was getting her ink done on.

Lipa looked directly at the camera lens with a slightly blank expression. Her other arm displayed the tattoo with the word “angel” written in small capital letters.

The grainy quality photo had a very old fashioned feel to it as if it was taken many decades ago.

For her caption, she referred to the decade of economic growth and widespread prosperity, the Roaring Twenties.

In the tags, she credited the photographer under the username “NATAS3000” and the tattoo artist, MADAME BURAKA.

In the span of 40 minutes, her post proved to be instantly popular, racking up more than 322,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.

“WHEN YOU GOT THE FUTURE NOSTALGIA TATTOO AHHHHH,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Getting the epic album title tattooed, ugh, I STAN!!!” another shared, adding a heart emoji.

“The roaring 20s indeed! Much love to you!” a third fan remarked.

“So gorgeous.. so beautiful.. so talented,” a fourth follower commented.

The “New Rules” chart-topper is obviously a fan of tattoos and enjoys getting a variation from words to symbols. Steal Her Style has noted 12 of them, explained when Lipa got them originally done and what they mean.

Her most recent seems to be the name of her upcoming second studio album, Future Nostalgia. The “Be the One” entertainer told fans the name of the upcoming release after she shared a photo of herself in a floral bikini which displayed the title on her arm. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lipa posed on a black-and-white striped chair and was surrounded by nature. She rocked her blond and brunette hair up and told fans to swipe to the second photo she attached so they could read it clearer in a close-up shot.