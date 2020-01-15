‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Katie Pleads For A Second Chance

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, January 16 reveal that Katie Logan (Heather Tom) will demand the spotlight when she calls a family meeting. The brunette needs to make a plea to the rest of the Logan clan, per She Knows Soaps, but will they open their hearts to what she has to say?

A few months ago, Katie was fighting for her life. She was in kidney failure and her prognosis wasn’t good. Although the doctors put her on the waiting list, it would take years before she got a kidney. All Katie’s family and friends had themselves tested to find out if they were a suitable match, but nobody met the criteria.

Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) then urged her daughter, Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden), to have herself tested. As Storm Logan’s only daughter, there was a chance that Flo could be a match for her aunt. Shauna’s hunch proved true and Flo anonymously donated her kidney to Katie. She wanted to give her aunt the gift of life without expecting anything in return.

After the surgery, Katie demanded to know who her benefactor was. Only then, was Flo’s identity revealed. Although Katie had once sworn that she would never forgive Flo for what she had done in the past, Katie looked past her niece’s faults and forgave her.

The Inquisitr reports that Katie has a huge favor to ask her family. She wants them to forgive Flo for passing off Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) daughter, Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson), as her own. She knows that what Flo did was despicable but the former croupier redeemed herself in Katie’s eyes. She unselfishly went through surgery for her benefit and did not even want Katie to know what she was sacrificing.

The soap opera spoilers hint that Katie will bare it all in front of her family. She will tell them that Flo deserves a second chance. Each one of them has messed up in the past yet they were all eventually forgiven. It’s time to move on as a united family and put the past behind them.

While Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) may take her sister’s plea seriously, it remains doubtful whether Hope or Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will do the same. They are still very bitter that they nearly lost Beth and that Flo had betrayed them in the worst possible way. As for Flo, she’ll be glad that she has at least one family member that she can count on.