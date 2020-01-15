Fitness Bombshell Anna Victoria Flexes In Peach Bra & Sexy Grey Leggings In Hot New Selfie

Anna Victoria is dropping jaws in another one of her sexy Instagram photos.
As fans who follow the fitness model on social media know, the blond beauty regularly shares beautiful photos of herself on the platform with a mix of fitness shots in addition to some glamour shots as well. In the most recent photo that was shared on her page, the blond beauty got sexy in a mirror selfie.
Victoria did not specifically tag her location in the photo but she appeared to be posing in a public bathroom with blue tile walls and a blue bathroom door just behind her. For the occasion, the model showed off her muscles, flexing one arm and holding up her cell phone in the other. Victoria looked stunning in a peach sports bra that zipped in the middle, showing off her taut tummy. She paired the top with some tight grey leggings that showed off her trim legs.
Real self-care can’t be bought. It isn’t just spa days and face masks. Real self-care is a series of tough decisions. The decision to become more disciplined, to address your toxic, recurring thoughts, to prioritize your mental health but also not to avoid life problems by hiding away for days at a time. That’s not self-care, that’s avoidance. Self-care is doing what needs to be done in order to better your life, even if you don’t actually want to. It’s going easy on yourself when you know you need a break, but getting tough with yourself when you know those breaks are no longer serving you. #realtalk . After a beautiful weekend in the snow with our closest friends, I’m feeling so puffy, tired, and blah (elevation fatigue?! ????) I did not want to work out this morning but I know if I want to get over this blah feeling, working out is one of the best ways to do that (and to actually eat some veggies for the first time in a few days, but that’s another story ????) so here I am. Getting ready to crush my workout. It’s probably going to suck, but that’s okay. At the end, it will be worth it. If you’re feeling blah about the gym, just go. Channel Robot Mode, stop thinking about it or OVERthinking about it, and just get up and move your body for at least 20-30 mins. I promise you’ll thank me later ???? #fbggirls #fitbody2020 www.annavictoria.com/fitbodyapp
In the workout-chic look, the model wore her long, blond locks pulled up in a high top knot with a few loose strands falling around her face. She also rocked a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. In the caption of the image, she told her fans that real self-care can’t be bought before she went off into a lecture about taking care of your body.
Since the photo went live on her page, it’s earned her a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 13,000 likes in addition to over 100 comments. Some of her fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks drop dead gorgeous while many others dropped a line to rave over her killer figure. A few more dropped a line to let her know that they would be joining her fitness program while others just commented with emoji.
“Exactly the message I needed today. Been hibernating since the new year and finally switched on robot mode today and got it done. Took us much longer than recommended but it’s done and I’m starting to feel better already. Those after work out endorphins are real,” one fan wrote.
“Wow you look amazing. Self care is the one,” another social media user added.
“You give me courage beautiful,” one more commented.
