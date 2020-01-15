A 360-Foot Asteroid Will Shoot Past Earth Tomorrow On Its Closest Approach In 13 Years

A relatively large asteroid, one thought to be bigger than the Statue of Liberty in New York, is currently on course for a close Earth approach and will shoot past our planet tomorrow, NASA has announced. Our celestial visitor is an Apollo-type asteroid dubbed 2010 AE30 and has been on NASA’s radar for a little over a decade. The space rock will be performing its closest flyby of Earth in 13 years, safely passing by our planet at a distance of about 2.8 million miles. To put that into perspective, that’s roughly 11.8 times the distance between Earth and the moon.

The asteroid is expected to approach Earth in the late hours of Thursday evening. NASA predicts that the rock will reach its closest point to our planet at 7:35 p.m. ET. At the time, the object will be traveling through space at a speed of 27,500 mph relative to Earth.

Tomorrow’s close encounter is the latest in a long string of close Earth approaches for asteroid 2010 AE30. According to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), the wayfaring space rock frequently visits our planet as it circles the sun once every 1.4 years. Its orbital path also brings it close to the planets Venus and Mars, as the rock typically passes through the inner solar system in its journey around the giant star.

As an Apollo asteroid, 2010 AE30 follows an orbit that allows it not only to approach Earth, but also to occasionally cross our planet’s orbit. And that’s exactly what the JPL team anticipates will occur during tomorrow’s flyby.

Orbit diagram for asteroid 2010 AE30. NASA/JPL

Based on size estimates published by NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), the object measures at least 167 feet in diameter and can be up to 360.8 feet wide.

“An object this big would tower over the Statue of Liberty in New York and match 75 Queen-Size beds in a row,” noted the British media outlet, Express, in reference to a similarly-sized asteroid that flew past Earth in early June, as reported by The Inquisitr at the time.

“Even towards the lower end of NASA’s estimate, the rock would be big enough to cause widespread damage.”

Thankfully, that won’t be the case for tomorrow’s close encounter. NASA assures that the asteroid will harmlessly fly past Earth, without posing any threat to our planet and its inhabitants.

urikyo33 / Pixabay

The asteroid previously visited Earth in early July, 2017, when it buzzed our planet from a lot farther away, only coming within 5 million miles from the terrestrial surface. Before that, the rock swung by Earth in mid-January, 2010, when it flew some 4.6 million miles from Earth. The last time that asteroid 2010 AE30 wandered closer to our planet than the 2.8-million-mile marker was in early July, 2007, when it managed to creep in some 2.2 million miles from Earth.

The asteroid will return in 2027, and then again in 2030 and 2037. However, all of its future flybys of Earth will carry the rock significantly farther away from our planet up until the year 2084, when the object is expected to skim our planet from just 837,000 miles away.