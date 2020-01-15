Malika Haqq Shows Off ‘Tiny’ Bump In Naked Pregnancy Pic

Khloe Kardashian’s best friend, Malika Haqq, has been documenting her pregnancy journey on Instagram ever since she announced that she was expecting back in September. In the latest post on her feed on Tuesday, Malika went completely nude as she showed off her “tiny but mighty” baby bump.

The black-and-white photo showed Malika standing in a backyard in front of a white fence covered with vines. The first-time mother looked breathtakingly beautiful as she stood sideways and cradled her 8-month-old baby bump. Malika made sure to keep the nude photo Instagram-friendly by covering her bare chest with one hand. Still, a bit of sideboob spilled out. In addition, the television personality’s pert derriere was on full display.

Malika’s only accessory in the elegant photo was a small bracelet on her wrist. She appeared to be rocking a natural-looking face of makeup, including expertly contoured cheekbones, light eye shadow, shaped eyebrows, and a light color on her full lips. Malika closed her eyes and tilted her head back, allowing her long, brown and blond hair to fall behind her head in luscious waves.

Malika’s post garnered more than 315,000 likes and just over 2,000 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the actress’s followers in the comments section assured her that although her baby bump is small, her pregnancy is still beautiful.

“Everyone don’t have to get huge…you look wonderful. I wish I carried small…and your snap back is going to be effortless…health is all y’all need!” one fan said.

“You’re just the size you’re supposed to be!! Congratulations and enjoy motherhood,” another user added.

“Thank you for sharing this gorgeous photo at a very beautiful time in your life!” said a third follower.

“I hope your pregnancy is going well and I hope you have a save delivery!” another user wrote.

Malika revealed the news of her pregnancy in September by sharing a sponsored photo of herself with a ClearBlue pregnancy test. The star told People at the time that she both surprised and overjoyed to become a mother in March.

In addition, Malika noted that she would be “leaving” the baby’s father out of the picture “for now,” but she promised to eventually reveal his name.

Two months after her pregnancy announcement, Malika revealed in another post that she is expecting a baby boy. In that image, Malika rocked a soaking-wet blue dress with a slit at the tummy. Fans gushed over Malika’s soon-to-be son in the comments section, making it clear that they’re ready to show her support every step of the way.