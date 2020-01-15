Plus Size Model Ashley Alexiss Sizzles In Zip-Up Bra & Tight Black Leggings In Stunning New Selfie

Ashley Alexiss looks smoking hot in the most recent social media update that was shared with fans. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, Alexiss loves to flaunt her flawless figure in a wide-range of sexy outfits and pretty much everything that she posts earns her a ton of attention from her legion of followers. In the most recent photo op, the model stunned in a brand new selfie.

In the killer new photo, Alexiss posed in what appeared to be a bathroom in her home, though she did not specifically tag her location. The blond-haired beauty stood front and center, holding her cell phone in one hand and placing the other at her hip. Alexiss looked directly into the mirror with a serious look on her face and wore her long, blond locks swept off to the side, covering one of her eyes.

The beauty appeared to be wearing a subtle application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, and matte lipstick. Alexiss left little to the imagination, rocking a grey zip-up bra and a pair of tight black yoga pants while she flaunted her taut tummy for the camera. In the caption of the photo, the model raved over her new bra and how much she likes it.

Since the post went live on her page just a short time ago, it’s earned the stunner a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 21,000 likes in addition to well over 100-plus comments. Some of the blond bombshell’s fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks beautiful while many others raved over her killer figure. A few more had no words and flooded the comments section with their choice of emoji.

“I’ve never wanted a zipper to come undone so much before in my life,” one of the model’s followers joked, adding a heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“I just ordered an Ultimate bra and I can’t wait to wear it,” a second fan commented.

“Perfect fit n thick curvy body,” another fan raved along with a series of black heart emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Alexiss sizzled in another sexy outfit, that time in one that she called her “winter uniform.” On top, the model rocked a multicolored v-neck sweater that had yellow, blue, and gray stripes. The sweater draped off of her shoulder, showing off a little bit of skin as she appeared to go braless underneath. She completed the outfit with some tight black leggings and fuzzy slippers.