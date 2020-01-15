Kara Del Toro Rocks Skimpy Bikini In Up Close & Flirty Video

Model Kara Del Toro has been giving her Instagram followers plenty to get excited about the past few days with updates that show plenty of skin. On Wednesday, she took it to another level and flaunted her figure in flirty video while wearing a skimpy bikini.

The beauty wore a pink and black bikini for the candid clip. The top had a low-cut neck and featured a zipper down the middle. It looked like the top could hardly contain her ample chest. The bottoms were a classic low-rise style, leaving plenty of her abs and hips on display.

The video showed Kara standing outside near a pool. A white fence could be seen in the background. Palm trees and other foliage were also in the area behind her.

The video begins with Kara standing in the bright sunlight. The camera is very close to her and captures her body from her hips up, giving her fans a good look at her cleavage and curvy hips. She adjusts the sides of her bikini bottoms before fluffing her hair while the camera slowly moves down her body. The model’s hourglass shape and flat abs are on display as she moves her body slightly. She lowers one arm while putting her other hand up to her face just before giving the camera a sultry look while playing her her hair. She then brings her hand up to her mouth before flashing a flirty smile and letting out a little laugh. She tugs on her bikini bottoms one last time before the video ends.

Kara wore her hair parted on the side and down in loose waves over her shoulders. She wore a light application of makeup that included mascara, blush on the apples of her cheeks and a nude shade on her full lips.

In the caption, she left a positive message.

Her fans loved the post, and it racked up over 38,000 likes within an hour of going live.

“You’re killing it,” one fan wrote.

“your smile is killing me,” a second admirer said.

“Damn girl you’re hot,” commented a third follower.

“Sooo beautiful with a breathtaking figure.. love this,” wrote a fourth fan.

Earlier this month, Kara recently looked smoking hot in another revealing bikini. When she isn’t modeling a bikini, her followers can find her wearing an array of cute outfits that show off not only her incredible physique but her sense of style.