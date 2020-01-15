Jenelle Evans Meets Up With David Eason Days After Dropping Restraining Order

Just days after she allegedly dropped the restraining order against her estranged husband – and mere months after announcing they were divorcing – Jenelle Evans was spotted hanging out with David Eason in Nashville. According to OK, the couple was spending time together, along with their child Ensley Jolie.

On Monday, as The Inquistr previously reported, Jenelle asked a Tennessee judge to drop the restraining order against her baby daddy. Both were expected to appear in court, but the hearing was canceled after the order was dropped.

“There was a notice of voluntary dismissal without prejudice filed by the petitioner,” the Davidson County Clerk said, which indicates that Jenelle is the one who chose to drop the restraining order.

The following day, the couple decided to get together to walk around the city, and photographers captured Jenelle holding Ensley’s hand while walking next to David. David, who keeps his Instagram account private, posted a picture of his daughter the next day expressing happiness at being able to see her.

“Oh how I have missed this beautiful face. She’s definitely going to be a makeup artist one day,” he captioned the post.

Jenelle posted an image of her solo standing on the same Nashville street.

In October of last year, Evans announced on her social media account that she was going to separate from Eason after taking some time to look over her life and the decisions she had made. She said that she wants what’s best for her kids and decided to make a change.

“The kids are I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process,” she wrote. “I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Shortly after the split, the former Teen Mom 2 star filed a restraining order against Eason, though she never clarified why she had decided to do so, nor did she state why she dropped the order. The divorce still appears to be on, so the reunion isn’t a sign that the couple is getting back together, but it does seem as though she is trying to remain civil for her daughter.

Jenelle also tries to maintain a relationship so that she can co-parent with her other ex, Nathan Griffin.