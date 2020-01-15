Adele’s Weight Loss Was Less About The Pounds & More About Her Overall Health, Says Insider

Adele‘s weight loss has caught the public’s attention, but somebody close to the singer revealed that her inspiration was about far more than the number on the scale.

Recently, the “Set Fire To The Rain” debuted her dramatic transportation during a beach vacation in Eastern Caribbean with Harry Styles and James Corden, according to a People report. The “Hello” singer’s inspiration for her fitness journey is not only herself but also her 7-year-old son Angelo. Adele made the dramatic change by sticking to a strict diet and a workout plan that includes pilates and cross-training, an insider revealed.

“It’s easy to just focus on her physical transformation, but this is really about something bigger,” said an insider. “She got to the point where she didn’t feel great. She knew she had to change something because she wants to be the healthiest mom possible.”

The singer set out with the mindset that she wanted to make a lifestyle change instead of going on a diet to shed some pounds and lose a few dress sizes. Adele hoped to treat her body better, and the physical transformation is just one part of that change.

“It was never about losing weight. Her weight loss happened because she has cut down drinking and is eating more real food. But she now loves her physical transformation too. She is more confident, dresses differently, and she just seems happier overall.”

Despite her whole new look, Adele is reportedly still the same person she’s always been with the same sense of humor and attitude. However, now she feels even better than ever with her fitness in hand.

The Inquisitr previously reported that a fan named Lexi Larson, who met Adele at a restaurant in Anguilla. The fan revealed that at first, she didn’t recognize the singer because of her dramatic transformation, and Larson noted that Adele said she’d lost 100 pounds. Some people worried that the “Rolling In The Deep” singer lost too much weight, according to TMZ.

With her new look, people expect Adele to release new music in 2020, which may mean a tour or at least some concerts. People close to the singer said that although last year was tough for her, she’s ready to share her latest songs with her fans, which sometimes serves as a type of therapy for Adele. Because of the recent pictures with Styles, fans speculated that perhaps they plan to debut a new single together, but that remains to be seen.