Fitness Model Michelle Lewin Teases Jason Derulo, Asks Him To Talk Dirty To Her

Venezuelan fitness model Michelle Lewin shared a new video on her Instagram showing her training singer Jason Derulo, and it seems she just could not resist needling him a bit in the middle of a weighty exercise. By the looks of things, her followers got quite the kick out of this one, as did Jason.

Michelle posted the video clip on Thursday and it quickly generated a lot of laughs. This is not the first time that the 33-year-old Venezuelan native has posted a video including Jason on her Instagram page. It seems that the two have known each other for some time now and have developed quite a comfortable, friendly rapport.

This new video clip is short but fun. It looks like Michelle was in the midst of a training session with Jason at the Miami Strong Gym when she decided she needed to add a little extra challenge to Jason’s workout.

The gorgeous, fit Venezuelan trainer quoted a line of Jason’s infamous song “Talk Dirty” as he was mid-exercise and she noted in the caption that she just had to see what his reaction would be. It only took a second or so for the singer to crack up in response.

It appeared that Michelle was quite intentional in her timing with this little prank, waiting for just the right moment to make the biggest possible impact. Jason managed to push through without breaking for a split-second, but ultimately, he couldn’t hold back his laughter.

In less than 18 hours, Michelle’s fun video clip had already been viewed more than 675,000 times. More than 50,000 people liked it and hundreds of comments piled up from entertained followers.

Jason himself commented a couple of times, teasing in one note that Michelle was the trainer of the year. The comment section was filled with cry-laughing emoji and it looks like everybody got a kick out of this one.

Michelle often shares video clips featuring her own workouts, showcasing her insanely fit physique. In this case, her focus was on Jason and his hard work, but Michelle’s muscular arms and a glimpse of her lean, athletic legs could be seen in the clip as well.

The Venezuelan beauty is back to her usual shoulder-length blond locks after rocking long extensions for a while. She appears to be wearing what is fairly standard workout gear for this training session, although most people are noticing her laugh more than her outfit.

The popular Instagram personality and fitness trainer has motivated millions to follow her advice and it seems that Jason finds her style to be inspirational as well. The duo seemed to work hard and have fun doing it and fans can probably count on seeing more of this duo together in future Instagram posts.