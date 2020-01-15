Australian Bombshell Georgia Gibbs Stuns In A Tiny White Bikini While Relaxing In A Mineral Spring

Georgia Gibbs is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

On Tuesday, the Australian bombshell gave her 716,000 followers something to talk about when she shared a duo of new photos that brought some serious heat to her page. The snaps were taken at the Peninsula Hot Springs in Victoria, and saw the 24-year-old enjoying a relaxing dip in one of the spa’s natural mineral springs.

A gorgeous sea of towering trees and luscious greenery made up the beautiful scenery, but it was Georgia herself that truly captivated her audience. She looked absolutely incredible in a tiny bikini from Suboo that left little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

Georgia stunned in the itty-bitty white two-piece from the Australian-based brand that did way more showing than covering up. The set included a minuscule top that was barely enough to contain her voluptuous assets, which nearly spilled out of the number thanks to its scandalous neckline. Plenty of cleavage was left well within eyesight in the snaps, making for a seriously busty display that proved hard to ignore.

On her lower half, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model rocked a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were just as flattering. The garment boasted a daringly high-cut design that showcased Georgia’s sculpted thighs and killer curves. It also had a unique, belted waistband that sat high up on her hips to accentuate the stunner’s trim waist and flat midsection.

Georgia added a pair of dainty, dangling earrings to her barely-there look that provided just the right amount of bling. Her blond tresses were tied in a low bun, though she later wore them down completely after she had fully submerged in the water. As for her beauty, the babe opted to go completely makeup-free in the photos, allowing her striking features and natural beauty to shine.

Fans had nothing but love for the newest addition to the Aussie hottie’s Instagram page. As of this writing, the post has earned nearly 23,000 likes within 14 hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for Georgia’s jaw-dropping display.

“You are just so divine,” one person wrote.

“Your body is insane,” said another.

“Absolutely stunning. Natural beauty,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Georgia has shown off her impressive physique on social media. Another recent addition to her feed saw her taking a luxurious boat ride in an impossibly tiny patterned bikini that covered only what was necessary. The look proved popular with fans, who showered the upload with over 55,000 likes and more than 500 comments.