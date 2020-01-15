Hot Yacht Broker Marissa Everhart Gets Groped By A Monkey While Sporting A Tiny Bikini

Marissa Everhart found herself being groped by a monkey during a recent trip to Costa Rica. The hot yacht broker shared the hilarious snap with her Instagram fans on Wednesday.

In the photo, Marissa looked smoking hot in a bikini. The blond bombshell rocked a tan top that flashed a ton of cleavage. She paired the classic triangle top with some green leaf-print bottoms, putting her toned arms, flat tummy, lean legs, and rock hard abs on display in the process.

She sat on an outdoor lounge chair with a monkey on her shoulder. The adorable animal reached down to place his hand on the model’s breast as the picture was being taken. Marissa laughed off the encounter in the photo as she fed the creature a banana.

Marissa’s long golden locks were parted to the side and styled in loose strands that fell down her back and were pushed over her shoulder.

She opted for a full face of makeup in the photo, rocking defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and a shimmering glow on her face. She completed the glam look with pink blush to highlight her cheekbones, and a dark pink tint to her full lips.

In the background of the snap, some green foliage and trees can be seen. In the caption, the model simply used the monkey and banana emoji to title the photograph.

Of course, many of Marissa’s over 750,000 followers approved of the picture, clicking the like button over 1,000 times and leaving more than 40 comments in the first 40 minutes after it was uploaded to her feed.

“This is a really cool pic,” one of Marissa’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Lol gotta be a male monkey. Love you, fun picture,” another adoring fan stated.

“Hey it’s my spirit animal,” a third person joked, adding laughing and hand clapping emoji for emphasis.

“OMG. This is so freaking hilarious! The fact that it was captured in a photo makes it priceless. Love this so much!” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Marissa delighted her fans just days before her cheeky monkey photo when she posed on a boat in a stunning reef-print bikini.

The gorgeous model smiled for the photo as she hair blew in the wind and she showed off her catch of the day with a large fish in her hands.

That photo was also beloved by Marissa Everhart’s loyal followers, and has raked up more than 2,700 likes and nearly 70 comments for the blond bombshell to date.