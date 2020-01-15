Fitness Trainer Lauren Simpson Shows Off Progress Picture In Skimpy Green Bikini: ‘No Photoshop, No Shortcuts’

Lauren Simpson has come a very long way in her fitness journey and her most recent social media share proves it. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, Simpson shares a wide-range of photos and videos on her popular page, ranging from workout routines to progress pictures to some other photos from her everyday life. In the most recent shot that was shared for her 1.7 million followers, the beauty sizzled in a before and after pic.

The brand new post included two side-by-side photos, with the one on the left being from four years ago. In that particular shot, the model rocked a tiny black bra and panties, showing off her thin figure for fans. In the photo on the right, Simpson shared a current photo of herself and it’s easy to see that her hard work at the gym has been paying off.

In that particular photo, the stunner faced her backside to the camera while clad in a tiny green bikini that left virtually nothing to the imagination, showing off her incredibly ripped body. The model’s toned back, arms, booty, and legs were all on display in the photo as Simpson posed in what appeared to be a room in her home. The fitness model wore her long, platinum blond locks slicked back in a low ponytail and appeared to be wearing eyeliner and mascara for the occasion.

In the caption of the shot, Simpson shared an inspirational message and told her fans that this is what four years of hard work and dedication look like. She also urged them to join her 8 week challenge. In just a short time of the photo going live on her page, it’s earned her a ton of attention from her loyal fans, racking up over 40,000 likes in addition to well over 900 comments.

Some of her followers commented on the post to rave over her incredible progress while countless others let her know that they would love to join the program. A few more were left speechless and simply chimed in with their choice of emoji.

“Awesome transformation! You are honestly such an inspiration. Thank you for all the content,” one fan gushed, adding a flame and flexing muscle emoji to the end of their comment.

“Omg i admire your dedication and hardwork. Trully goals for us girls,” another follower commented.

“Wow!!!!! Unbelievable. Crazy the changes a body can make! You are so perfect,” a third fan raved along with a few flame and heart emoji.