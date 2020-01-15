Fitness Trainer Kayla Itsines Demonstrates Perfect Push Ups In Pink Sports Bra And Shorts On Instagram

Fitness trainer Kayla Itsines showed her fans how they can progress from a beginner to an advanced push-up in the latest video on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a pink sports bra and black loose-fitting black shorts, the 28-year-old powerhouse kicked the video off by doing a push-up on her knees, the entry-level version of the exercise.

She then progressed to an incline push-up on her toes during which she placed her hands on a bench, showing that it can be an intermediary step between beginner and advanced levels. Negative push-ups followed which meant that Kayla had to lower herself while on her toes and then drop to her knees before pushing herself back up.

After these two intermediate-level versions, Kayla completed an advanced push-up on her toes. She then showed off her proficiency with the exercise by doing three types that were even more challenging: the decline push-up, the alternating push-up, and the declining push up with a Bosu ball.

In her caption, Kayla shared additional tips on perfect push-up form and suggested pointing elbows backward instead of out to the side and keeping the hands below the shoulders, among other tips.

In the comments section, fans thanked her for sharing the push-up demo.

“This is great!! My fitness goal for 2020 is to be able to do 10 full push-ups,” one person wrote.

“Brilliant – I struggle too much with push-ups,” another added. “Will try this – thank you.”

“The push up is my nemesis as I have never done one full one on my entire life,” a third commenter confessed. “Thanks to you I’m on my way and will work hard to achieve this goal!”

“I got my 2020 resolution finally, thanks for sharing this,” a fourth Instagram user wrote.

Commenters also requested that she follow this video up with burpee and pull-up demonstrations. But Kayla didn’t reply to indicate which of these exercises she’d tackle next.

In Kayla’s previous video series, she completed a circuit meant to train the lower body that included goblet reverse lunges, double-pulse quats, bent-leg raises, side planks and more. In the caption, the mother-of-one assured her 12 million Instagram followers that the workout was beginner-friendly.

” NO JUMPING beginner lower body workout,” she wrote. “This is great for the ladies who are just starting out, who find jumping difficult OR anyone after a lower intensity session today! ”

So far the post has amassed close to 40,000 likes since it was uploaded a day ago and more than 350 Instagram users have commented on it.