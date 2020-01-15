Kelly Ripa Shows Off Her Chic Style In A Metallic Silver Dress & Black Leggings

Kelly Ripa wowed her fans in a stunning silver dress while showing off her chic style for the latest episode of her morning talk show. The dress was displayed on Instagram on Tuesday as she chatted with her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, before heading to set.

In the video, Kelly is seen sporting the metallic dress, which showcased her tiny waist. The garment boasted a short skirt and three quarter length sleeves. Kelly wore the dress unbuttoned a bit at the top, and paired it was some black leggings.

The TV personality’s long, blond hair was parted down the center and styled in loose strands that fell down her back and rippled over her shoulders. She accessorized her look with layered gold chains and pendants around her neck.

She added a natural makeup look with sculpted eyebrows, pink blush, and a dark berry lipstick to complete the style.

Meanwhile, Kelly’s co-host, Ryan, looked effortlessly handsome in a pair of black slacks, a matching black button-up shirt, which he tucked in to his pants, and a maroon jacket.

Many of Kelly and Ryan’s over 1.5 million Instagram followers loved the video of the pair in their Wednesday episode attire and watched the clip more than 2,600 times while leaving a handful of comments in the first 20 minutes after it was posted to the show’s account, with many fans raving over Kelly’s glam dress.

“You guys rock every outfit!” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Your dress reminds me of an outfit we wore in the opening number (to the tune of “Puttin on the Ritz”) of the Miss South Grand Lake Pageant in 1988 or ’89???????? I love it!” another fan stated.

“Kelly’s dress is gorgeous. It’s giving off total 80’s vibes and she looks amazing as usual. Is there nothing that this woman can’t wear well? I think she is simply stunning day in and day out!” a third social media user gushed.

“Kelly is slaying that look. Ryan also looks very handsome. I love these two together. They are just adorable,” a fourth comment read.

Kelly and Ryan welcomed Oscar nominee Reneee Zellweger, as well as Stranger Things fan favorite actor Finn Wolfhard during the show.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelly usually creates a buzz with her daily outfits, and did so for her very first show of the new year when she donned a plunging animal-print dress alongside Ryan in a monochromatic navy blue ensemble.

That video was also popular among Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest fans. To date, it has been watched more than 29,000 times with over 40 comments.