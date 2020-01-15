Kentucky Christian School Expels Girl For Wearing Rainbow Sweatshirt, Eating Rainbow Cake, Family Says

'[The picture] demonstrates a posture of morality and cultural acceptance contrary to that of Whitefield Academy’s beliefs,' the principal allegedly told the family in an email.

A Kentucky teenager was expelled from her private, Christian school after her mother posted a picture of her celebrating her birthday with a rainbow cake while wearing a sweatshirt with a rainbow on it, The Louisville Courier-Journal reports. The rainbow color scheme is sometimes associated with the LGBTQ community.

Back in late December, Kimberly Alford brought her daughter, Kayla, to a Texas Roadhouse restaurant to celebrate her 15th birthday. As moms often do at their children’s birthday parties, Kimberly snapped pictures of the event and posted them to social media.

Those photos, Kimberly says, led to her daughter’s expulsion from Whitefield Academy, a private, Christian school in Louisville.

The problem, Alford says, is that Kayla was wearing a sweatshirt with horizontal, colored bars representing a rainbow, and eating a rainbow-themed cake. The rainbow is used as a symbol within the LGBTQ community, and often appears on flags, decals, and clothing.

The pictures somehow came to the attention of Whitefield Academy’s head of school, Bruce Jacobson. Not long afterwords, Alford got an email saying that Kayla had been expelled.

“[The picture] demonstrates a posture of morality and cultural acceptance contrary to that of Whitefield Academy’s beliefs [and follows two years of] lifestyle violations,” the email said.

Alford says that her daughter is “athletic” and sometimes dresses like a “tomboy,” but is not gay. And as for the rainbow cake, Alford produced a receipt from the baker that simply says “assorted colors.”

Jacobson, however, says there’s more to the story than just the young lass being photographed wearing a rainbow sweatshirt and eating a rainbow cake.

“Inaccurate media reports are circling stating that the student in question was expelled from our school solely for a social media post. In fact, she has unfortunately violated our student code of conduct numerous times over the past two years,” he said.

He added that students can expect a “progression of discipline” if their behavior persists over a period of time, and that the progression can end in expulsion.

Alford disputes that her daughter is or was a troublemaker with a history of discipline issues at school. She says that the last time her daughter was disciplined was in October 2019, when she was caught with Juul pods in her pocket, but has been on the straight and narrow since.

Kayla has since started attending a public school, after having called Whitefield her school home since sixth grade. Kimberly says that the support of her friends at her daughter’s former school, and in her community, has been “overwhelming.”