Fitness Model Natacha Oceane Shows Fans Her Leg Day Workout In Tiny Black Spandex & Crop Top

Natacha Oceane got her sweat on in the sexiest way possible in her most recent social media share. As those who follow the bombshell on Instagram know, Oceane’s passion and profession is working out and she loves to share photos and videos of herself doing just that. In the most recent post that was shared on her popular page, Oceane stunned in a sexy outfit while sharing a number of workouts for her fans.

In the caption of the new set, the model tagged herself in London where she appeared in a gym. For the first video of the series, the beauty held a 12 pound weight in each one of her hands while she did a series of squats. The fitness model looked nothing short of stunning in a pair of tiny black spandex that hit at her upper thigh, showing off plenty of leg for the camera. Oceane paired the bottoms with a sexy, long sleeve crop top that offered glimpses of her taut tummy as well.

For the sweat session, the stunner wore her long locks pulled back and out of her face while appearing to go makeup-free in the clip. She completed her the all-black ensemblr with a pair of black ankle socks and a pair of black Nike sneakers. In the next few videos in the set, the beauty did a number of other different workouts while clad in the same sexy outfit including RB jump squats, double KB swings, straight legged calf jumps, and reverse barbell lunges. She also included a rundown of each workout in the caption.

Since the post went live on her page, it’s earned her a ton of attention from her loyal fans, racking up over 41,000 likes in addition to well over 600 comments. Some of her fans took to the series of videos to let her know that she looks incredible while countless others thanked her for sharing the workout with them. A few more were left speechless and only commented on the post with their choice of emoji.

“If I looked this good I wouldn’t be able to handle myself LOVE YOUR WORKOUTS- so inspiring!!!!,” one follower gushed, adding a skull and crying-face emoji.

“I can’t reach her strength either physically or mentally but she’s inspired me,” a second fan commented, adding two red heart emoji.

“You’re an actual superhero and I can never get over how perfect your body is. Keep slaying girl,” one more raved.

