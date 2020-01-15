Fitness Model Natacha Oceane Shows Fans Her Leg Day Workout In Tiny Black Spandex & Crop Top

Natacha Oceane got her sweat on in the sexiest way possible in her most recent social media share. As those who follow the bombshell on Instagram know, Oceane’s passion and profession is working out and she loves to share photos and videos of herself doing just that. In the most recent post that was shared on her popular page, Oceane stunned in a sexy outfit while sharing a number of workouts for her fans.
In the caption of the new set, the model tagged herself in London where she appeared in a gym. For the first video of the series, the beauty held a 12 pound weight in each one of her hands while she did a series of squats. The fitness model looked nothing short of stunning in a pair of tiny black spandex that hit at her upper thigh, showing off plenty of leg for the camera. Oceane paired the bottoms with a sexy, long sleeve crop top that offered glimpses of her taut tummy as well.
For the sweat session, the stunner wore her long locks pulled back and out of her face while appearing to go makeup-free in the clip. She completed her the all-black ensemblr with a pair of black ankle socks and a pair of black Nike sneakers. In the next few videos in the set, the beauty did a number of other different workouts while clad in the same sexy outfit including RB jump squats, double KB swings, straight legged calf jumps, and reverse barbell lunges. She also included a rundown of each workout in the caption.
???? 5 of my absolute leg day favourites I 10/10 recommend you start using if you’re not already! ????????⠀ ⠀⠀ Each of these movements has a special place in my heart, and really (really really) activates my legs and gets me through sticky points when I’m not seeing much progress either in fat loss or building some extra strength ????⠀ ⠀⠀ Hit Save ???? so you can always turn to them when you need to! ????⠀ ⠀⠀ 1️⃣ Dumbbell thrusters: a front squat that uses explosive power was always going to be a winner let’s be honest ???? Keep the elbows up, drive up through the heels and focus on exploding (while staying in control)⠀ ⠀⠀ 2️⃣ RB jump squats: I feel way more glute engagement from driving backwards thanks to the band, and explosive movements are perfect for developing power ☺️⠀ ⠀⠀ 3️⃣ Double KB swing: a lot of time under tension in each rep gets my glutes on fire ????⠀ ⠀⠀ 4️⃣ Reverse barbell lunge: these have been the single biggest movement for me in increasing my total lower body strength and are always my go to when I’m working on increasing my squat⠀ ⠀⠀ 5️⃣ Straight legged calf jumps: I much prefer working my calves with dynamic movements as I feel like the short ground contact feeds into performance much better ???? Just a little (not much) knee flexion here is great so we’re really targeting the calves instead of the quads ????⠀ ⠀⠀ For my science-based training programmes approved by a world-leading dietetics expert, the link in my bio has you covered for whatever goal you’re ready to hit!⠀ ⠀⠀ Happy working out and enjoy the progress! ????⠀ ⠀⠀ @parkviewhealthclubs
Since the post went live on her page, it’s earned her a ton of attention from her loyal fans, racking up over 41,000 likes in addition to well over 600 comments. Some of her fans took to the series of videos to let her know that she looks incredible while countless others thanked her for sharing the workout with them. A few more were left speechless and only commented on the post with their choice of emoji.
“If I looked this good I wouldn’t be able to handle myself LOVE YOUR WORKOUTS- so inspiring!!!!,” one follower gushed, adding a skull and crying-face emoji.
“I can’t reach her strength either physically or mentally but she’s inspired me,” a second fan commented, adding two red heart emoji.
“You’re an actual superhero and I can never get over how perfect your body is. Keep slaying girl,” one more raved.
