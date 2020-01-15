Blond Bombshell Jilissa Zoltko Is Smoking Hot In Tiny White String Bikini

Miami hottie Jilissa Zoltko left little to the imagination with a sexy new photo on Instagram. The model showed off a whole lot of skin on her social media account on January 13 as she posed for the camera outdoors while wearing the tiniest white string bikini.

In the photo, the stunner gave the camera a very sultry stare in the gorgeous shot taken in what seemed like a garden near the beach. At the backdrop, a big house, the lush greenery, and the beautiful blue sky were seen.

Jilissa’s sultry bikini look boasted a seriously skimpy white triangle top with strings that stretched over her shoulders and then crossed over her torso. She paired the top with matching bikini bottoms that featured the same string design that tied into bows on both of her hips.

The model wore a fresh makeup look that consisted of groomed brows, thick mascara, bronzer to match her tanned skin, tons of highlighter, and lip gloss. She left her blond hair flow down for the shoot while also rocking some accessories such as big hoop earrings, a bracelet, and a bangle, as well as a ring on her left middle finger. She completed the look by painting her perfectly-manicured nails white.

In the caption, Jilissa seemed to describe herself in the photo as a “lioness.” In addition, she tagged Oren Salon for beautifying her golden locks, and the swimwear brand, Heart of Sun for sponsoring her sexy ensemble. According to the geotag, Jilissa was in Kailua-Kona, a small town on the West coast of Hawaii.

In under 24 hours, Jilissa’s latest snap racked up over 26,000 likes and more than 350 comments. Her many admirers took to her comments section to praise her beauty and amazing body. While other fans did not have a lot to say as they dropped a combination of emoji.

“The hottest lioness,” one fan gushed, adding a flame emoji.

“You look just right wearing white,” an admirer commented on the post.

“You’re very pretty and I hope and have a wonderful day today,” a third social media user added.

While another fan complimented Jilissa’s glowing skin, describing it as “golden.”

As many of Jilissa’s followers know, the model is notorious for posting sexy bikini shots on the popular social media platform. In fact, on January 10, she updated her feed with another daring photo where she donned a racy snakeskin bathing suit that flaunted her amazing physique and curvy booty. Moreover, two days ago, Jilissa posted another sultry Instagram photo where she rocked another skimpy string bikini.