Bikini Model Alexa Collins Slays In A Tight Blue Dress That Fits Like A Glove: ‘Icy’

Alexa Collins is showing off her incredible figure again on Instagram, and her fans can’t seem to get enough.

The bikini model kicked off her hump day with a sizzling new photo that was an instant hit with her 712,000 followers. It captured the 24-year-old standing in the kitchen at her apartment in Miami, Florida, where she faced the camera with a sultry stare.

Alexa may have been at home in the snap, but she was all glammed up for a night out on the town in an “icy” dress from Hot Miami Styles that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

The blond bombshell slayed in the bright blue dress that popped against her allover glow. It was a tank top style with thick shoulder straps that highlighted her toned arms — but that was just the beginning of the babe’s skin-baring display. The number also featured a low, scoop neckline that left an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight.

Alexa’s bodycon dress boasted a clingy fabric that hugged her hourglass figure in all of the right ways, which accentuated her trim waist and flat midsection. The lower half had a ruched design that was extremely flattering for her curves as well, and helped define her curvy hips and sculpted thighs. It cut off just above her knees, flashing a teasing glance of her toned legs to her audience.

No accessories were added to the Florida hottie’s ensemble, allowing her gorgeous dress and incredible physique to take center stage. She appeared to have added extensions to her platinum tresses, which were worn down and parted in the middle. As for her beauty, Alexa sported a full face of makeup that included a pink lip gloss, blush, and shimmering highlighter. She also covered her lashes in a thick coat of mascara to make her piercing brown eyes pop.

It wasn’t long before fans of the social media sensation began showering the new addition to her page with love. The sizzling snap has earned over 2,000 likes after just 30 minutes of being live — and that number continues to grow. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post, where many left compliments for Alexa’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“You are perfect,” one person wrote.

Another called Alexa a “5 star bombshell.”

“Unreal…I say real life Barbie doll unquestionably,” commented a third.

Alexa often dazzles her fans with her eye-popping — and typically skin-baring — looks. Just yesterday, the model tantalized them again when she showed off her assets in a set of risque black lingerie that left very little to the imagination. The barely-there ensemble proved popular as well, and to date has earned more than 21,000 likes and nearly 400 comments.