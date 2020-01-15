Suzanne Somers Reveals Secrets To Sexy Skin At 73, Admits She Tried This ‘Hard’ Drug

The TV star, author, and entrepreneur spills secrets to Andy Cohen.

Suzanne Somers is spilling her secrets for sexy skin at age 73. The former Three’s Company actress, who made headlines last year after posing for a nude birthday photo, told Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen that a good sex life keeps her skin looking young.

Somers has been married to her husband Alan Hamel since 1977, and she has been vocal about their active sex life. While promoting her new book, A New Way to Age, in the new late-night interview, Somers responded enthusiastically when Cohen asked her if there is “a correlation between having good sex and a good skin complexion.”

“Yeah!” Somers told the Bravo host.

Somers previously dished that she and her husband have sex twice a day with the help of a weekly PT-141 shot, which helps sexual arousal, according to Fox News. The star did joke that she usually “sleeps though” a nightly 4 a.m. lovemaking session but is wide awake and in the mood for the 8 a.m. go-around with her husband.

Somers joked that her recent hip fracture was a result of all the sex she has. She also explained why she’s always talking about sex.

“At 73, everybody thinks it’s over, and I just want women and men to know it ain’t over,” she said, according to Jezebel.

In addition to a healthy sex life, Somers told Cohen that she has a daily skincare routine that includes “liquid oxygen, ageless serum, glutathione serum, and CoQ10 moisturizer.” She also admitted to using cosmetics fillers a decade ago, but added that “it moved around.”

“Never doing that ever again,” the actress said.

In the Bravo interview, Somers also gave the scoop on her workout regimen as she revealed that she works out “every other day,” and that she feels yoga is the best way to keep her body in shape. The Thighmaster guru also noted that she gets plenty of sleep – between seven and eight hours – each night, “except when [Alan] wakes me up.”

In other tidbits, Somers named the “hardest” drug she ever tried during her heyday as an actress in the 1970s.

“Pot brownies,” she said, according to Too Fab.

The blond beauty named the late Farrah Fawcett as her biggest competition as a sex symbol in Hollywood during that era. Fawcett, who shot to fame with her role as Jill Munroe on Charlie’s Angels in 1976, was quickly followed by Somers’ iconic Chrissy Snow character on Three’s Company in 1977. Both shows aired on ABC and both women left their shows before the hit series’ ended.