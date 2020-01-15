Tammy Hembrow Trains Her Abs In Pink Sports Bra And Leggings For New Workout Series

Tammy Hembrow powered through an ab-focused workout in the latest video series on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a pink sports bra and matching leggings, the Australian fitness model and entrepreneur kicked things off with a set of standing side crunches that seemed effortless for her.

The second clip saw her perform a series of scissor crunches, which required her to sit on the ground with her back raised and alternate lifting each leg over the other repeatedly. Crunches with toe taps were the next exercise in Tammy’s circuit and she followed those up with planks into knee-to-elbow raises.

As of this writing, the post has accumulated over 100,000 views and close to 500 comments. In the comments section, fans showered the blond beauty with praise.

“Tammy, you are a wonderful woman,” one fan wrote before adding a kissing face emoji to their comment.

“Tammy you have an amazing body,” another added. “You look soo awesome baby, love you!”

“Tammy, I congratulate the way you strive to cultivate and maintain your beauty,” a third commenter gushed. “You are a beautiful young woman…”

In her caption, Tammy promoted her fitness app and some commenters shared positive reviews of it as well.

“Get it, Tammy!” one fan wrote. “I’m loving your app so much it’s amazingggg. Just trained legs and I feel the burn.”

Others also asked questions about the programs and meal plans she offers on the app. One inquisitive commenter asked her whether she includes vegan and vegetarian meal plans and Tammy replied to confirm that it’s an option for users.

Fans also complimented her outfit in the comments section. In one of her replies, Tammy indicated that it was from her athleisure brand, Saski Collection, but indicated that it was no longer available for sale.

In her last workout video series on Instagram, Tammy trained her lower body at the gym while wearing a white crop top and shorts, also from Saski Collection. The clip captured her performing a set of weighted hip thrusts with a resistance band around her knees, a round of lateral reverse lunges, and kickbacks at a weight machine.

In the caption, the mother-of-two shared that she’ll be selling the exercise bands she used via her Tammy Hembrow Fitness brand soon.

“They’re the perfect addition to so many exercises,” she wrote. “2020 mind & body let’s get it.”

The upload proved popular with her fans as it’s been liked over 200,000 times since it was posted to Instagram six days ago.