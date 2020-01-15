Mathilde Tantot Poses With A Sports Car In Black Bikini & Sneakers On Instagram

Famous Instagram face Mathilde Tantot drove her fans crazy on Tuesday with a brand new post. In a series of images on her feed, the model posed beside a sports car while wearing an ultra-tiny two-piece and sneakers.

The photos showed a red sports car parked in front of a white and gray building. Mathilde stood by the hood of the car looking ready to soak up the sun in an incredibly tiny, black thong bikini. Her top featured a low cut that just barely contained her busty chest, as Mathilde’s ample cleavage popped out at the center. In addition, a bit of sideboob spilled over.

Mathilde’s flat, toned, tan tummy was on full display between the top and an even tinier, black thong. The front of the thong sat low on her waist to emphasize her abs, while the sides remained high on her hips to accentuate her hourglass figure. The Persian-and-French babe’s shapely hips and long, lean legs looked better than ever in the minuscule look.

The stunner finished off the look with a pair of black, high-top Converse sneakers covered in red and orange flames. The rest of her appearance was kept minimal with no accessories or makeup, though Mathilde hardly needed any additional embellishments with her natural beauty. Her long, blond hair was pulled back into a high ponytail, with a few strands left out to frame her face.

In the first photo, Mathilde appeared to be walking around the front of the car. Her rounded booty was exposed in the tiny thong as she extended one lengthy pin outward. The second photo showed Mathilde bending over the car’s hood, pushing her booty out.

The third photo showed off a front view of the model’s outfit as she posed against the car’s wheel with her head tilted to the side. Finally, in the fourth image, she stood sideways at the hood once more, this time arching her back slightly to further emphasize her figure.

Mathilde’s post garnered more than 500,000 likes and just over 1,800 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Hotter than hell,” one fan said with fire emoji.

“I wanna be ur triplet just to look like u,” another user added.

“And I’m headed now to the gym for a booty workout sheeesh girl!!” a third follower wrote.

Earlier this week, Mathilde provided twice the heat on her Instagram feed when she posed alongside fellow model Daisy Keech in matching cherry-patterned bikinis.